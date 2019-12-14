Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've been on the hunt for a new pair of travel pants that are as comfortable as leggings but look polished enough to wear to high-end destinations, you need to check out the Amazon Essentials Pull-On Jeggings.

Made from a super soft and stretchy material, the flattering bottoms have a built-in smoothing panel across the hips, a faux fly, and two faux front pockets. Unlike many other pull-on pants that are disguised as jeans, these also feature belt loops and real back pockets, so no one would ever think they're 'jeggings'.

Customers also love that there are 11 stylish colors and prints to choose from, with many saying they're such big fans that they've bought multiple colorways at once. With details like this, it's no wonder the slip-on trousers have a near-perfect rating on Amazon and hundreds of customers raving about how comfortable they are.

"I love, love, LOVE these pants," wrote on shopper. "They're so comfortable, stretchy and they fit me so well. They feel like leggings but look like dress pants and I absolutely love them. I just ordered another pair in the burgundy color and loved them so much I recommended to my friend who got the light denim wash and she loves them too!!!"

"I have had these for months, and they have become my absolute favorite pair of pants," said another. "I bought these specifically to wear on long flights - I wanted something that wouldn't be restrictive or cut into my belly or be tight in the knees while sitting, but I wanted to look a bit more put together. These look lovely, they are easy to put on and they are very comfy while sitting."

Ranging in size from XS to XXL, the cute and comfy 'jeggings' even come in short, regular, and long lengths — so you shouldn't have any trouble finding your perfect fit. And did we mention how affordable they are? The top-rated pants can be yours for a mere $21. Whether you want to wear them while traveling or to the office every day, the versatile bottoms are definitely a smart buy.

Amazon Essentials Skinny Stretch Pull-On Knit Jegging Black Credit: Courtesy of Amazon