More Than 2,100 Amazon Shoppers Love This Puffer Vest — and It's on Sale Right Now
Whether you're visiting a cold-weather destination or are looking for a layering piece for your everyday wardrobe this season, a vest is always a helpful addition to your closet. Amazon shoppers found one that's lightweight yet warm, as well as affordable. And right now, this sleek, functional vest is on sale for as little as $15, so it's the perfect time to shop.
The Amazon Essentials Women's Mid-weight Puffer Vest is made from water-resistant polyester with a fabric fill, so it's a great option for unpredictable winter weather. It zips to the top and has a high collar that will help lock in heat on particularly chilly days. The vest also has two side pockets that can be secured with snaps. Plus, it's machine washable, so it's easy to keep it in like-new condition.
The vest is available in 12 colors and patterns, including basics like black, navy, and white, as well as bolder options like a multi-colored floral, bright red, and royal blue. It runs in sizes XS to XXL, and a size chart from the brand will help you find the right fit. Right now, you can get the best deal on the Poppy Red version of the vest in a size extra small, which is on sale for $15, although many other color and size combinations are on sale for under $30.
To buy: amazon.com, from $15 (originally $35)
To buy: amazon.com, from $28 (originally $35)
To buy: amazon.com, from $23 (originally $35)
Amazon shoppers love this vest, giving it more than 2,100 five-star ratings. One shopper specifically complimented the vest's fit that's ideal for layering. "This vest is very comfortable, and so far nice and warm," they wrote. "Wearing a shirt and sweater underneath the vest, I still have plenty of room to move."
Another shopper noted that it looks and feels more expensive than it actually is. "Love this vest," they wrote. "[It's] very similar to Lands' End and fits great.
If you're looking for a lightweight yet warm vest that you can use as a layering piece this season, check out this pick from Amazon Essentials, especially while some colors are on sale for just $15.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.