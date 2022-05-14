Amazon Shoppers Love This Maxi Dress for Travel Because It Doesn't Wrinkle — and It's Only $27
In case you haven't noticed, maxi dresses are all the rage right now. These throw-on-and-go frocks are a wardrobe must-have thanks to their versatility and lightweight, comfortable designs that are perfect for the hot summer months ahead. If you're looking to add a new one to your collection, we suggest heading over to Amazon. The online retailer has thousands of fashionable options available but one of the most shopper-loved styles has to be the Amazon Essentials Maxi Dress.
The breezy dress has short sleeves and is designed to be more fitted around the chest and waist with a slightly flared floor-grazing hem. Its modest scoop neckline and maxi silhouette make it appropriate to wear just about anywhere, including the office and family events.
Its blend of viscose and elastane is super soft against the skin, and reviewers say it's breathable, so it will help keep you cool on warm days. Even better, they said it's wrinkle-resistant too, making it a great option to pack in your suitcase. "The fabric is awesome and wrinkle-proof.," one owner said.
The lightweight maxi comes in seven pretty colors and patterns, including neutral solids and classic stripes. Since each option is super versatile, shoppers say it makes the dress incredibly easy to style in a variety of different ways. "I took it on vacation and wore it so much with different jewelry and scarves to give it a different look," one wrote.
Other customers can't stop raving about how "incredibly comfortable" the dress is. One said it "feels like your favorite T-shirt," while another loved it so much they bought it in four colors. "I don't normally like striped dresses, but this one has the softest fabric, [is] very flattering, and makes me comfortable while moving and working," a third wearer wrote.
The dress ranges in size from XS to XXL, and did we mention it's super affordable too? The Amazon Essentials Maxi Dress is only $27. Add the budget-friendly dress to your summer wardrobes by shopping it below.
