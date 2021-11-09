This $53 Puffer Jacket Is Lightweight Yet Warm, and Perfect for Fall Travel
As we prepare to transition between fall and winter, it can be hard to judge what jacket to wear for the weather. This is especially true for fall travel since chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and passing showers are common in many destinations. That's why one do-it-all jacket will soothe most of your packing woes. We found a coat on Amazon that offers a sleek, flattering look while keeping you warm and dry in all kinds of weather. And luckily for shoppers, you can add it to your closet for just $53.
The Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water Resistant Puffer Jacket is made from 100 percent nylon with a fleece-lined hood and pockets and ribbed cuffs. It features a zippered closure with a high collar that will keep you warm, as well as a cut that's slightly longer in the back than in the front for a flattering look. It's available in five colors: black, camel, navy, olive green, and navy with a floral pattern, all of which will be sure to give your fall looks an upgrade, not to mention pair well with boots, jeans, sweaters, and other seasonal essentials. The jacket runs in sizes XS to XXL, and a size chart on Amazon's site can help you find the right fit.
Amazon shoppers love this jacket, with many praising its fit and "warm and comfortable" feel. One shopper emphasized how versatile it is. "This coat is fabulous for the price. It's cute, warm, and stylish!"
Another reviewer complimented how well this jacket holds up after wearing it outdoors and in the rain. "I have been wearing it regularly during my kids' sports practices [in] typically 40-degree weather and it has kept me nice and warm and dry, even when sitting in the rain for an hour." A third shopper added, "the pockets are nice and big and will keep your hands warm."
If you're looking for a puffer jacket that's comfortable, stylish, and water-resistant, you won't want to miss out on this affordable pick from Amazon Essentials.
