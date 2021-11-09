This $53 Puffer Jacket Is Lightweight Yet Warm, and Perfect for Fall Travel

The Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water Resistant Puffer Jacket is made from 100 percent nylon with a fleece-lined hood and pockets and ribbed cuffs. It features a zippered closure with a high collar that will keep you warm, as well as a cut that's slightly longer in the back than in the front for a flattering look. It's available in five colors: black, camel, navy, olive green, and navy with a floral pattern, all of which will be sure to give your fall looks an upgrade, not to mention pair well with boots, jeans, sweaters, and other seasonal essentials. The jacket runs in sizes XS to XXL, and a size chart on Amazon's site can help you find the right fit.