Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the Must-have Winter Travel Jacket — and It's Only $45
Choosing the right winter coat can be tough. Sometimes finding one jacket that's warm, stylish, and affordable seems like an impossible task — and if your must-have list also includes special features like a hood or a weather-proof shell? It's enough to make your head spin. But owning a winter coat that's perfect for you is important. After all, depending on where you live, winter coats are essential for roughly two to five months, so you don't want to be stuck with one you don't love, especially if it's on the pricier side.
The good news? Amazon may just have the solution. The Amazon Essentials Hooded Puffer Jacket features a flattering fit, a water-resistant finish, and a warm-yet-lightweight construction that makes it totally packable. The coat is also available in 20 different colors and prints — all of which are under $75. While it may sound too good to be true, a quick browse through the coat's more than 5,000 five-star ratings proves otherwise.
"I bought this jacket for a trip to Scotland in early March," one reviewer wrote. "It was the perfect jacket — easy to pack, and surprisingly warm. The white was a nice, slightly off-white [color] that looked great with all my outfits, and it also stayed dry during the first few rainy days we encountered. It was so nice not to have to lug a bulky jacket overseas."
If your main concern each winter is staying comfortable, the hooded puffer delivers. Constructed with durable fabric stuffed with a polyester filling, this coat will keep you warm for hours outdoors. And thanks to its hood and water-resistant finish, rain and snow won't ruin your day. Despite its many features, the coat remains slim-fitting, flexible, and lightweight. That means this puffer is ideal for travel. Stuff it into your overnight bag on a weekend trip or stow it in your carry-on next time you board a plane. Either way, it'll never weigh you down or take up too much space.
As for style, shoppers will be happy to know the coat features a slightly tailored waist as well as an elasticized waistband with a drawstring to customize the fit. Amazon Essentials also offers plenty of color options for this coat, ranging from neutrals to neon, with a few classic prints and patterns like cheetah in between.
To buy: amazon.com, from $45
A winter coat with this many perfect features doesn't come along every day. Pick up Amazon Essentials' Hooded Puffer Jacket in your size now to ensure this winter is your coziest and most functional one yet.
