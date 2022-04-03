These Supportive, Pain-free $22 Flats Don't Cause Blisters and 'Need No Breaking In,' According to Shoppers
When you're traveling, comfortable footwear will take you far, whether you're spending the day on a walking tour or rushing through a busy airport. While sneakers are a no-brainer for comfort and walkability, sometimes you need something a little dressier. That's where ballet flats come in. A pair of slip-on flats will offer a polished look, while remaining easy on your feet when you're on the go. Luckily, shoppers have found a winner in a pair from Amazon Essentials, which start at just $22.
The Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats are made from soft faux leather with an elastic lining that provides a secure fit and still helps them to remain easy to slip on and off. A faux suede interior feels soft on the feet and provides just enough arch support for comfortable everyday wear without making the flats feel bulky. In addition, a rubber sole adds cushioning and makes them durable. And since they are flexible and can be rolled up, it's easy to pack the flats in your luggage, or even your backpack or purse to ensure that you always have a pair of comfy shoes on you. The flats have a wide size range of 5 to 15, including half sizes up to 12.5 and wide options, so you're bound to find a perfect fit.
The shoes are available in 37 colors, including neutral options like black and camel faux leather, as well as dressier styles like black patent and metallic rose gold. You'll also find faux suede finishes, snake and leopard prints, and bright colors, such as bright pink and royal blue. Whether you're looking for simple flats you can wear everyday to work, on your next trip, or to an event, you'll be able to find a pair that fits your style.
Amazon shoppers love these shoes, giving them more than 25,000 five-star ratings. In fact, they're the top-selling pair of women's flats on Amazon. Many reviewers compliment how comfortable the shoes are, even after wearing them for extended periods of time while working or traveling. "They were comfortable all day long, did not ride up or slip, and this is coming from a teacher who walks the entire length of the building four times a day," one wrote. Others noted that they do not cause pain or blisters and "need no breaking in."
Another said they "recently wore them while traveling and loved how easy they were to quickly take off for those chaotic TSA security checks," adding that they were impressed with the shoes' lightweight feel. They're also easy to pack in your suitcase or tote, and one reviewer said the flats are great for commuting, since they "fold up to fit in my bag at the end of the day,"
Reviewers with plantar fasciitis, bunions, and heel pain also say these shoes are easy to wear and help with their foot pain. "I have plantar fasciitis, and not having room in my toe box to flex aggravates it," one wrote. "I ordered these in a wide, and I have room to wiggle and flex as needed without taking my shoes off." Another shopper said the shoes didn't irritate her bunions at all, adding "I wore them for two days straight, did a ton of walking and have no complaints."
If you're looking for comfortable ballet flats for an upcoming trip or your daily commute, check out on this pair from Amazon Essentials. With tens of thousands of rave reviews, best-seller status, and an affordable price tag, why haven't you added them to your cart already?
