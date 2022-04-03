These Supportive, Pain-free $22 Flats Don't Cause Blisters and 'Need No Breaking In,' According to Shoppers

The Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats are made from soft faux leather with an elastic lining that provides a secure fit and still helps them to remain easy to slip on and off. A faux suede interior feels soft on the feet and provides just enough arch support for comfortable everyday wear without making the flats feel bulky. In addition, a rubber sole adds cushioning and makes them durable. And since they are flexible and can be rolled up, it's easy to pack the flats in your luggage, or even your backpack or purse to ensure that you always have a pair of comfy shoes on you. The flats have a wide size range of 5 to 15, including half sizes up to 12.5 and wide options, so you're bound to find a perfect fit.