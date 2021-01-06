By now, many of us use Amazon Alexa in some capacity, whether it's through an Echo Dot speaker for music or an Amazon Smart Plug for controlling outlets with voice control. Now, thanks to the second generation Echo Frames, you can take Alexa's helpful assistance wherever you go, in the form of prescription-ready eyeglasses.
The Echo Frames feature open-ear audio and hands-free access to Amazon Alexa. You can use the frames to make calls, set reminders, add to your to-do list, and more, all with just your voice. They offer discreet sound, so you can play audio directly to your ears while minimizing what others can hear. The glasses themselves are also lightweight and comfortable, as well as compatible with most prescriptions.
The battery allows for over two hours of talk time, Alexa interactions, and media playback, based on a 14-hour day, or up to four hours of nonstop listening. So whether you're looking to streamline your daily routine with the help of Alexa assistance or listen to your favorite music or podcasts on-the-go without the hassle of headphones, these frames are here to help.
To buy: Echo Frames, amazon.com, $250
Although the glasses are a new addition to the Amazon store, the reviews are already pouring in, and shoppers are impressed. "I was already in love with [first] generation and this one's just kicked it out of the park for me. Battery life is better, sound is way more clear and easier to use," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper complimented how useful these glasses are for walks and road trips. "I like [the open-ear audio] since I like to listen to audio books while out on walks, and being able to still be aware of my environment is very nice. I've found on car trips that there is a sweet spot for the volume where I can clearly hear music or audio books and not annoy the passengers while they do their own thing. Once again being able to hear the environment was important to me while driving, and the Echo Frames allow that."
