Amazon Just Dropped a Surprise Early Holiday Sale — and It's Filled Deals on Travel Items

Everything from Apple Airpods to Samsonite Luggage is majorly marked down. 
By Rebecca Carhart
October 06, 2021
It may only be October, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from dropping a surprise early holiday sale full of Black Friday-worthy discounts. We're talking price cuts on more than 10,000 items, including Traveler's Club luggage sets, Kindle Paperwhites, Samsung Galaxy Buds, and more travel-ready finds that will make amazing gifts for loved ones (or even as a special treat to yourself).  

While you may think it's too early to start holiday shopping before Halloween even rolls around, the Epic Deals sale actually comes at the perfect time. With supply chain delays already happening this year, many experts are recommending getting your holiday shopping done as early as possible. To help you get a jump start on your shopping lists, we've scoured Amazon's sale and rounded up the 30 best deals for travel lovers.  

If you're in need of a new suitcase or luggage set, check out this Samsonite suitcase that you can score for $80 off, or this three-piece set that's on sale for just $160. Tons of travel accessories are also marked down, including this airplane footrest, this neck pillow, and this Amazon Fire HD tablet

Some standout headphone deals include Apple AirPods Pro, which are $70 off, Sony's over-the-ear headphones that are only $38, and the Powerbeats wireless earbuds for 20 percent off. When it comes to comfortable clothing, there are thousands of discounted options to choose from in both men's and women's categories, like these popular high-waisted leggings

Plus, you don't want to miss the beauty sale section, which is full of travel-sized goodies like this Oribe haircare set and this multitasking Jane Iredale blush stick

No matter what you're looking for, we've got you covered. The list below includes the best early holiday savings across multiple categories, including luggage, headphones, travel accessories, and comfortable travel clothes. You can shop the entire Epic Deals sale here, or keep reading to browse our 30 favorite deals happening at Amazon now. 

Best Luggage Deals

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Best Headphone Deals

Best Travel Beauty Deals

Best Comfortable Clothing Deals for Women

Best Comfortable Clothing Deals for Men

