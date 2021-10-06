Amazon Just Dropped a Surprise Early Holiday Sale — and It's Filled Deals on Travel Items
It may only be October, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from dropping a surprise early holiday sale full of Black Friday-worthy discounts. We're talking price cuts on more than 10,000 items, including Traveler's Club luggage sets, Kindle Paperwhites, Samsung Galaxy Buds, and more travel-ready finds that will make amazing gifts for loved ones (or even as a special treat to yourself).
While you may think it's too early to start holiday shopping before Halloween even rolls around, the Epic Deals sale actually comes at the perfect time. With supply chain delays already happening this year, many experts are recommending getting your holiday shopping done as early as possible. To help you get a jump start on your shopping lists, we've scoured Amazon's sale and rounded up the 30 best deals for travel lovers.
If you're in need of a new suitcase or luggage set, check out this Samsonite suitcase that you can score for $80 off, or this three-piece set that's on sale for just $160. Tons of travel accessories are also marked down, including this airplane footrest, this neck pillow, and this Amazon Fire HD tablet.
Some standout headphone deals include Apple AirPods Pro, which are $70 off, Sony's over-the-ear headphones that are only $38, and the Powerbeats wireless earbuds for 20 percent off. When it comes to comfortable clothing, there are thousands of discounted options to choose from in both men's and women's categories, like these popular high-waisted leggings.
Plus, you don't want to miss the beauty sale section, which is full of travel-sized goodies like this Oribe haircare set and this multitasking Jane Iredale blush stick.
No matter what you're looking for, we've got you covered. The list below includes the best early holiday savings across multiple categories, including luggage, headphones, travel accessories, and comfortable travel clothes. You can shop the entire Epic Deals sale here, or keep reading to browse our 30 favorite deals happening at Amazon now.
Best Luggage Deals
- Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardshell Suitcase, $160 (originally $240)
- Rockland Luggage Two-Piece Softside Luggage Set, $70 (originally $80)
- Flieks Three-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set, $160 (originally $180)
- Traveler's Club Four-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set, $145 (originally $198)
- Coolife Three-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set, $160 (originally $180)
Best Travel Accessory Deals
- Fire HD Tablet, $60 (originally $80)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $15 (originally $30)
- Kindle Paperwhite, $160 (originally $250)
- Bcozzy Travel Pillow, $32 (originally $50)
- Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest, $18 (originally $27)
Best Headphone Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (originally $250)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $160 (originally $200)
- JBL Wireless Headphones, $30 (originally $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds, $100 (originally $150)
- Sony Wireless Headphones, $38 (originally $60)
Best Travel Beauty Deals
- Klorane Dry Shampoo, $5 (originally $10)
- Jane Iredale Glow Blush Stick, $31 (originally $38)
- OPI ProSpa Hand Cream, $10 (originally $12)
- Oribe Collectors Set, $168 (originally $280)
- Wet Brush Detangler Brushes, $11 (originally $13)
Best Comfortable Clothing Deals for Women
- Saodimallsu Batwing Sweater, $31 (originally $36)
- Core10 Leggings, $31 (originally $38)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneakers, $46 (originally $70)
- Zesica Matching Set, $17 (originally $20)
- Caracilia Turtleneck Sweater, $30 (originally $43)
Best Comfortable Clothing Deals for Men
- Columbia Bugaboo II Jacket, $112 (originally $180)
- New Balance Four-Pack Boxers, $30 (originally $35)
- Vostey Men's Boots, $39 (originally $46)
- Amazon Essentials Bomber Jacket, $37 (originally $43)
- Reebok BB4500 Sneakers, $34 (originally $41)