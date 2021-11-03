16 Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon That You Can Shop Right Now

Including luggage, clothing, kitchen appliances, and more.
By Madeline Diamond November 03, 2021
Black Friday sales are around the corner, which means you'll find massive savings on a wide variety of products, especially on Amazon. As always, Amazon's annual Black Friday sale is not to be missed, with deals on gifts and even big ticket items like TVs, kitchen appliances, and luggage. The best part? You don't have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to shop, since many of Amazon's Black Friday deals are already live

When Is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday is November 26, 2021, the day after Thanksgiving, and many deals will last through the weekend until Cyber Monday on November 29. Leading up to the online sale event, you can shop thousands of products that are already discounted. 

What Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals?

Nearly every Amazon category has sale items with deep discounts ahead Black Friday, including luggage and travel gear, kitchen appliances, clothing, and tech. Take the Travelpro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Carry-on Suitcase, which is on sale for $281 — a $50 discount. With an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars and over 100 positive reviews, now's the perfect time to shop this stylish, durable bag. If you're in the market for smaller travel bags and accessories, check out the five-star rated garment bag from WallyBags, on sale for over 30 percent off, and the easy-to-carry CleverMade Collapsible Cooler Bag, which you can shop for $27. 

Amazon is also offering impressive savings on tech products, both on its own devices, such as the Kindle E-reader, which is over 40 percent off at just $50, as well as travel must-haves, like the now $100-off Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones. Don't miss out on items you'll want at home this year, either: Right now, you can score endless entertainment with a Roku Streaming Stick, on sale for $29 (originally $50), and a Breville Smart Convection Toaster Oven that's over $50 off and will upgrade nearly any meal. 

Keep reading for some of our favorite early Black Friday deals that are available on Amazon right now. 

Best Luggage and Travel Accessory Deals

Best Home Deals

Best Tech Deals

Best Clothing Deals

