The Best Under-$50 Wedding Guest Dresses on Amazon for Every Destination

Finding the right wedding guest dress is hard enough. Add in the destination factor, and the right dress becomes more than just weather-appropriate — it has to be one you can stand to lose, be it at the hands of spill during cocktail hour or misplaced baggage. It also needs to work for the location's environment in addition to the dress code. And when you take stock of all the weddings you have coming up, their differences, and the kind of dress that's best for each one, you may notice there's very little overlap.