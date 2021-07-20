The Best Under-$50 Wedding Guest Dresses on Amazon for Every Destination
Finding the right wedding guest dress is hard enough. Add in the destination factor, and the right dress becomes more than just weather-appropriate — it has to be one you can stand to lose, be it at the hands of spill during cocktail hour or misplaced baggage. It also needs to work for the location's environment in addition to the dress code. And when you take stock of all the weddings you have coming up, their differences, and the kind of dress that's best for each one, you may notice there's very little overlap.
We've broken it down here so you can easily find the right dress for each destination wedding you'll be heading to this year. Since all the dresses are on Amazon, Prime shipping means you can grab a few last-minute options to try on before you depart. They're also all $50 or less, so you can keep them all.
Scroll on to shop the best guest dresses for different types of destination weddings.
Forest Weddings
Weddings in the woods call for longer, breezy dresses that protect from possible bug bites as well as keep you cool and dry on warm, humid days. Maxi dresses also pair well with flats, which make walking in wooded areas that much easier. Midi dresses with block heels add a touch of elegance to a similarly comfortable and effortless look.
Juxtapose the flora of forest wedding venues with black and red like in this wrap dress. Complement it with light wood accessories for a sophisticated, but relaxed look.
To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $46)
Bohemian meets workwear in this button-down long-sleeve dress which will keep you comfortable in the climate of lush areas, protected from possible bug bites, and as relaxed as the forest reminds us to be.
To buy: amazon.com, $44 with coupon (originally $52)
City Weddings
From elegant rooftops to historical brownstones, city venues tend to err on the side of elegance. When dressing for a wedding in a big city — be it New York, Paris, or the like — you'll want something that's an authentic reflection of your style as well as the trends you love, so have fun with it.
Perfect for going from a city park ceremony to a formal dinner reception, this floral dress has deep tones and a tighter silhouette that give its floral print a bit more sophistication.
To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $40)
A midi dress like this one is elegant and light at the same time. The marigold hue and A-line silhouette combine current trends with the tailored workwear looks often seen in cities.
To buy: amazon.com, $43
Rooftop or bar receptions allow for a little something extra, so don't be afraid to flaunt what you've got and embrace the confident energy of the city.
To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $19)
Beach Weddings
Weddings on the sandier coastlines of the world, from Bali to the Hamptons, call for breezy looks, as expected. Pay close attention to the betrothed couple's preferred dress code. Sometimes sandals vs. heels or no shoes at all is what works best for the location's environment, which means your whole look could just be the dress you choose to wear.
For oceanside ceremonies that turn into casual, barefoot-in-the-sand receptions, a strapless dress like this one is the perfect look.
For beach weddings in the middle of the summer, a shorter dress may be the key to staying cool and comfortable outdoors. This dress is perfect paired with heels for a restaurant reception or sandals for the beach — or your flight home.
To buy: amazon.com, $31
Boat Weddings
Whether you're sailing the Athens Riviera or cruising between the mountains of Oregon and Washington on Hood River, dressing for weddings on the water (but not necessarily sand) tends to involve layering for comfort and silhouettes that stay close to the body. Maxi or midi dresses made of heavy-weight material are a bonus in the effort to prevent unintentional Marilyn Monroe moments when a sea breeze slips by.
This backless halter top dress has enough skirt (and material) to keep you comfortable on warm days and can easily be layered with a shawl during cooler months. It's also elegant without working too hard — a perfect option for Mediterranean or European boat weddings.
To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $47)
A dress that complements the modern aesthetic of the vessel you're on but vibrant enough to stand out against the coastal backdrop is a fun alternative to subtle prints and flowy shapes.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
The bright blue hue and tighter silhouette of this dress make it ideal for boat receptions and cruising waters, white wine in hand.
To buy: amazon.com, $41
Coastal Cliff Weddings
Depending on the location, cliff weddings can be casual or formal affairs. If you happen to be heading to Northern California, you'll likely want to lean more breezy and flowy. But if the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland are the destination, something a bit more traditional and elegant could be the ticket.
Red creates a beautiful contrast against the lush greens and deep blues of Pacific Northwest-esque cliffside wedding venues. And it's simple and comfortable enough to wear on the flight home.
To buy: amazon.com, $39
A small print like the one on this dress won't compete with wedding environments, but adds something interesting during conversations...and, of course, dancing.
Off-the-shoulder dresses are classic and can be dressed up or down. You won't want to take off this lightweight, soft, and stretchy one (with pockets!), so it's a good thing it's also great for travel.
To buy: amazon.com, $35
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.