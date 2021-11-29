Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Are Live — Here's What to Shop
Cyber Monday is here, which means you can find major discounts on home goods, big-ticket items like TVs, holiday gifts, and more. Unsurprisingly, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale includes impressive discounts on a wide variety of products, whether you're shopping for clothes or kitchen tools. If you're not sure where to start, we've rounded up some of Amazon's best deals that are live right now.
When Is Cyber Monday 2021?
Cyber Monday is November 29, 2021, although some deals will last through the week. But don't wait to shop, since many items have the tendency to sell out quickly.
What Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals?
Nearly every Amazon category has deep discounts this Cyber Monday, including luggage and travel gear, kitchen appliances, clothing, and tech. You can find winter coats for the family from Orolay, a brand that shoppers have been obsessed with for years. The famous Women's Thickened Down Jacket is on sale for just $89 for Cyber Monday, down from $160 — that's a 44 percent discount. If you're looking for home essentials that will make your life easier, check out the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, which is currently 35 percent off, or this set of stainless steel frying pans from All-Clad, which is more than 50 percent off.
Cyber Monday is also a great time for avid travelers. Take the Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable 24-inch Spinner Suitcase, for example, which is on sale for $179, down from its original price of $240. It's a durable checked bag that can expand to create extra packing space. Similarly, many Briggs & Riley suitcases are $100 off right now, including this shopper-loved softsided carry-on. Travel accessories are discounted as well, like a five-pack of packing cubes from Travelwise that's on sale for just $21.
Keep reading for 24 of the best deals from Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.
Best Luggage and Travel Accessory Deals
- Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable 24-inch Spinner Suitcase, $179 (originally $240)
- Briggs & Riley Baseline 22-inch Softside Carry-on, $549 (originally $649)
- Osprey Farpoint 70 Men's Travel Backpack, from $125 (originally $200)
- Travelwise Packing Cubes 5-pack, $21 (originally $31)
Best Home Deals
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (originally $274)
- Tuft & Needle Foam Pillow, $68 (originally $85)
- All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Frying Pan Cookware Set, $154 (originally $330)
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, $120 (originally $200)
Best Tech Deals
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (originally $279)
- Fire TV Stick, $20 (originally $40)
- Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $180 (originally $230)
- Samsung 50-inch Frame 4K TV, $898 (originally $1,300)
Best Women's Fashion Deals
- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, from $89 (originally $160)
- Baleaf Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings, from $20 (originally $31)
- Merokeety Women's Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan, from $23 (originally $50)
- Venustas Women's Heated Vest, $111 (originally $130)
Best Men's Fashion Deals
- Orolay Men's Down Jacket, $98 (originally $150)
- Under Armour Men's Fleece Pants, from $31 (originally $55)
- Amazon Essentials Men's Full-zip Polar Fleece Jacket, from $16 (originally $28)
- C9 Champion Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee, from $12 (originally $16)
Best Children's Fashion Deals
- Leveret Kids & Toddler Sweatshirt, from $16 (originally $25)
- Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat, $70 (originally $140)
- Leveret Baby Christmas Footed Pajamas, from $15 (originally from $20)
- Champion Kids T-shirt, from $13 (originally $32)
