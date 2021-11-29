Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Are Live — Here's What to Shop

Score Samsonite, Briggs & Riley, Fitbit and more for less.
By Madeline Diamond November 29, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Cyber Monday is here, which means you can find major discounts on home goods, big-ticket items like TVs, holiday gifts, and more. Unsurprisingly, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale includes impressive discounts on a wide variety of products, whether you're shopping for clothes or kitchen tools. If you're not sure where to start, we've rounded up some of Amazon's best deals that are live right now. 

Related: The Best Gift Ideas for Travelers

When Is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday is November 29, 2021, although some deals will last through the week. But don't wait to shop, since many items have the tendency to sell out quickly. 

What Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals?

Nearly every Amazon category has deep discounts this Cyber Monday, including luggage and travel gear, kitchen appliances, clothing, and tech. You can find winter coats for the family from Orolay, a brand that shoppers have been obsessed with for years. The famous Women's Thickened Down Jacket is on sale for just $89 for Cyber Monday, down from $160 — that's a 44 percent discount. If you're looking for home essentials that will make your life easier, check out the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, which is currently 35 percent off, or this set of stainless steel frying pans from All-Clad, which is more than 50 percent off. 

Cyber Monday is also a great time for avid travelers. Take the Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable 24-inch Spinner Suitcase, for example, which is on sale for $179, down from its original price of $240. It's a durable checked bag that can expand to create extra packing space. Similarly, many Briggs & Riley suitcases are $100 off right now, including this shopper-loved softsided carry-on. Travel accessories are discounted as well, like a five-pack of packing cubes from Travelwise that's on sale for just $21. 

Keep reading for 24 of the best deals from Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Best Luggage and Travel Accessory Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Home Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Tech Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Women's Fashion Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Men's Fashion Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Children's Fashion Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Shop More Cyber Monday 2021 Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com