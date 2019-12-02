The Best Amazon Deals Right Now for Cyber Monday

Image zoom LIONEL BONAVENTURE/Getty Images

Amazon doesn’t kid around when it comes to Black Friday deals. Last year, the online retail giant kicked off their version of the super sales event weeks before actual Black Friday starts on Nov. 23. And from the looks of it, Amazon Cyber Monday 2019 is following suit with its own early start date and a multitude of can’t-miss deals.

Scroll through for all the details on Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Week 2019, what deals are being offered, and how being a Prime member gets you access to the best deals first.

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2019: What to Expect

Last year, shoppers had access to Amazon’s Cyber Monday page starting as early as Saturday, Nov. 25 and going through the following week. Yes, you read that right. Cyber Monday wasn’t a 24-hour event. It was a week-long sales extravaganza. So shopping now is the right thing to do.

Do I Need to be an Amazon Prime Member to Shop Cyber Monday Deals?

Short answer: No. Long answer: Still no, but you’d get exclusive perks that are well worth the subscription. In addition to Amazon’s everyday offering of free two-day shipping on millions of items on Amazon, a discount at Whole Foods, access to popular movies and TV shows with Prime Video, and so much more, Prime members will also get early access to exclusive deals this Cyber Monday Deals Week event.

Last year, Prime members could shop early discounts with their Alexa-enabled devices by just simply asking, “Alexa, what are your deals?” Plus, they got to shop Lightning Deals 30 minutes before everyone else. So if you’ve been thinking about joining Amazon’s Prime subscription (or just want to try it out for this holiday shopping season — you can start a 30-day free trial), now is the perfect time.

What Are the Amazon Cyber Monday Deals?

We can say with confidence that some Cyber Monday deals will likely be repeats from Black Friday — including steep discounts on popular Amazon products, such as the Echo, Kindle Paperwhite, and Fire HD tablet — but with even lower prices.

Some of our favorite deals, ripe for deeper markdowns as Cyber Monday inches closer:

