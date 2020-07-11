This Cooling Weighted Blanket Has Over 800 Five-star Reviews on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Weighted blankets can have a calming effect on anyone who slips beneath one, but they’re not ideal for summer temperatures. And with the weather firmly in the “hot” phase for the rest of the season, most of us wouldn’t even begin to think about burying ourselves under a blanket, weighted or not. But what if that blanket could keep you cool?

That’s exactly what this weighted blanket from Amazon does. Cooling technology allows you to literally chill out when the weather gets hot, and its weighted feel helps you feel relaxed and tranquil.

Weighted blankets have long been touted as a great way to help lower cortisol levels (a.k.a. the stress hormone) in people who use it at night: A 2004 study noted that participants who slept with a weighted blanket had significant reductions in stress hormone levels, and a 2006 study revealed that over half of people who used a weighted blanket reported feeling less anxiety afterwards.

In addition to the mental benefits of a weighted blanket, there are also physical benefits — it simply feels grounding to rest under a blanket that has some weight to it. This particular blanket is made from bamboo fabric, which helps keep it breathable. As a result, it doesn’t retain heat when you wrap it around yourself, and instead releases heat and humidity to keep you cool.

The blanket comes in a number of different sizes and weights, and each has a different price. For instance, the seven-pound 41-inch-by-60-inch size costs $50, while the 15-pound 86-inch-by-92-inch size costs $149. The weights range from seven to 30 pounds, and every option comes in gray.

Customers love the product: Over 800 five-star reviewers call the blanket “soothing” and “breathable,” with one customer writing, “I have suffered from anxiety, stress, depression, and insomnia for several years. Normally I will add extra blankets from my knees down when sleeping, but this obviously gets hot in the Missouri summers. This has been wonderful for me because I don’t get overly heated when sleeping.”

When it comes to weighted blankets, finding one that’s both cooling and heavy enough to combat anxiety is pretty much like finding gold. You can check out the blanket, as well as all its size and weight options, on Amazon.

To buy: amazon.com, from $50