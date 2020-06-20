This Gel Seat Cushion Is a Road Trip Essential for Anyone Who Suffers From Back Pain

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, road trips may be the safest way to travel this summer. But sitting for hours in a car isn’t always the most comfortable feeling, especially if you happen to be on the taller side or have any issues like sciatica or back pain.

Personally, I fall in the latter category: I’ve had sciatica flare-ups on and off for a few years now, since injuring my back during a strength workout at the gym. It hurts the most when I’m sitting down for long periods of time without an opportunity to stretch my leg out, which is what ends up happening on road trips. However, I have found a way to make the experience more comfortable, and it’s all thanks to this ComfiLife gel seat cushion from Amazon.

It’s basically exactly what it sounds like: a little cushion with gel and memory foam that you place on any seat you plan on sitting in for long periods of time. It helps correct your posture and take pressure off your spine, so any back or sciatica issues won’t be aggravated while you sit.

I’ve used the cushion on flights and even at work. The last time was during a seven-hour road trip between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which previously would have left me in pain for at least two days due to a sciatica flare-up. After using this cushion, I found that I was easily able to walk around pain-free right after the trip — and, as a cherry on top, it gave me better posture even when I wasn’t using it.

It easily fits inside a tote, but it also has a handle that you can hold onto if you don’t want to put it inside a bag. The soft fabric over the memory foam and gel insert is completely removable as well, so you can wash it after every use and ensure it’s clean for the next time you need it.

Over 8,000 customers on Amazon have given the cushion a five-star rating, so you can trust that the product is a pretty solid investment if you plan to travel long distances in a car any time soon. Luckily, it’s also affordable: The cushion only costs $33 on Amazon and is available with Prime shipping.

