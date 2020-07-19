Over 1,600 Amazon Shoppers Rated This Cooling Towel Five Stars, and Here’s Why They Love It

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Now that summer is officially here, the next few months may very well be filled with activities like hiking, running, and camping. While it’s always fun to get out to the great outdoors, it can also be uncomfortable when the weather gets too hot — whether you’re in a dry desert climate or a humid coastal climate. Luckily, the risk of overheating doesn’t have to keep you inside. There are options to help you stay cool even if you’re planning on spending a whole day outside: For instance, this Chill Pal PVA cooling towel from Amazon, which is made from a material that will bring lasting relief from the heat with just a little bit of water.

As its name suggests, it’s a PVA (short for polyvinyl alcohol) towel, which means it’ll soak up moisture quickly and retain it. To make it cooling, all you do is soak it in cool water, wring out the excess moisture, and then keep it around your neck or press it against your face if you’re feeling particularly hot. Since it holds the water for a lengthy amount of time, it’ll stay cool for longer than a regular towel — and even if it does get warm after an hour, you can just soak it in cool water again. Rinse and repeat, literally!

The towel has tons of five-star reviews from customers who use it in warm climates. Over 1,600 reviewers rated it five stars on Amazon, with many calling it “brilliant” and stating that it “accomplishes its cooling purpose very well.” As one customer wrote, “[It] keeps my neck cool, and as a result, makes the hot weather very bearable.”

The best news? The towel is only $15, so you don’t even have to break the bank to stay cool this summer. Not a bad price for a product that will make you feel like you’re lounging by a pool, even if your plans include hiking in the desert at temperatures of over 100 degrees.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon