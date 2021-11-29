These Are the Top 10 Things T+L Readers Bought on Black Friday — and They're Still on Sale
Amazon's epic Black Friday sale wrapped up over the weekend, but if you didn't have a chance to shop the mega sale event, don't worry! The retailer's Cyber Monday sale kicked off this morning, and some of the deals are just as good — if not better — than the ones we saw last week. Once again, prices have been slashed on thousands of items, including Sony smart TVs, Instant Pots, and Amazon Kindles.
Even better, the 10 most popular items that Travel + Leisure readers bought on Black Friday are marked down again today — so you have a second chance to score these best-sellers for a fraction of the original price.
Planning for upcoming trips seems to be top of mind for many of our readers since plenty of travel-ready items made the list, like this top-rated Travelpro spinner suitcase and the Apple AirPods Pro. Many people also scooped up spacious backpacks and organizational accessories that will make traveling a breeze. Others seemed to be looking for ways to stay warm and cozy as the cold winter months approach, because both this fluffy pullover sweater and these heated gloves were among the most-purchased products.
These Oprah-approved Bose sleepbuds were a top seller, too, so if you're looking for a way to fall asleep faster, now's your chance to shop them for way less. And don't forget to scoop up these beloved hotel-quality bed sheets that are so soft and comfortable, one shopper said it felt like they were "staying at a resort-style hotel."
No matter what you're looking for, there's something on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop all 10 of the products T+L readers bought the most on Black Friday, but act now before they jump back in price tonight when Amazon's Cyber Monday sale ends.
100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream
Infused with green tea, coffee beans, and rose hydrosol to help hydrate, brighten, and depuff the delicate under-eye area, this eye cream by 100% Pure is a great item to have packed on red-eye flights. Shoppers also note that it "smells amazing," so we plan on stocking up on the travel-sized beauty product while it's still marked down.
To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $29)
Zocilor Multipurpose Travel Bag
This convertible travel bag by Zocilor is super versatile since it can be worn three different ways — as a backpack, a shoulder bag, or a tote. Reviewers especially love how many pockets the bag has, and the fact that there are 25 different colors to choose from.
To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $54)
CGK Unlimited Hotel-Quality Sheets
More than 108,000 people are fans of these comfortable hotel-quality bed sheets. Super soft and breathable, the deep-pocket cotton sheets will keep you cool at night. And because they're wrinkle-resistant, they'll even look nice straight out of the dryer.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $40)
Travelpro Platinum Elite Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase
T+L readers can't seem to get enough of this softside Travelpro suitcase, and it's easy to see why. The carry-onbag with spinner wheels is not only expandable, but it's water- and stain-resistant, too. Even better, it comes with a lifetime limited warranty that "covers the cost of repair for damage from airline or other common carrier for the life of the bag after registration," according to the brand.
To buy: amazon.com, $281 (originally $333)
Tigari Passport and Vaccine Card Holder
This Tigari accessory is a great option for travelers because it will hold both a passport and a vaccine card. Plus, it's big enough to store a few credit cards and some cash as well. The compact holder won't take up too much space in your bag, and it's waterproof for added convenience.
To buy: amazon.com, $7 for Prime members (originally $11)
Apple AirPods Pro
The Apple AirPods Pro were so popular on Black Friday that they sold out. Luckily, you can still pre-order them now at a $70 discount, and Amazon will ship them to you once they are back in stock. These AirPods are the best-selling version on Amazon, and shoppers say the "experience is like night and day" when upgrading from older models.
To buy: amazon.com, $179 (originally $249)
Matein Travel Backpack
A great backpack is a must-have for every type of traveler, and T+L readers can't stop buying this Matein option. Spacious enough to carry more than just the essentials, the travel bag also has a handy built-in charging port, so you can keep all your devices charged while out and about.
To buy: amazon.com, $24 for Prime members (originally $42)
Merokeety Fuzzy Pullover Sweater
Thousands of Amazon shoppers love this cozy Merokeety sweater because it's warm, comfortable, and super stylish. With 21 colors and patterns to choose from, the cute pullover is lined with an ultra-soft and fuzzy material, making it the perfect piece to snuggle up in all winter.
To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $55)
Bose Sleepbuds II
These innovative sleep earbuds not only have thousands of five-star ratings, but they're Oprah-approved, too. "Drown out a partner's snoring or listen to white noise at night with these earbuds," Oprah said in her 2021 Favorite Things list. "They are so darn comfortable — even if you sleep with your ear smushed up against the pillow." Get yours now while they're still $50 off.
To buy: amazon.com, $199 (originally $249)
Sun Will Heated Gloves
Plan on spending a lot of time outdoors this winter? Be sure to scoop up these heated gloves while they are still on sale. The rechargeable gloves have three heat settings and can provide up to seven hours of warmth at a time. They're even touch-screen compatible, so you don't have to take them off to use your phone.
To buy: amazon.com, $86 for Prime members (originally $120)
Shop More Cyber Monday Deals
- Garmin's Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches Are Up to $250 Off Right Now
- These Oprah-approved Sleep Earbuds 'Are So Darn Comfortable' — and on Sale
- I Refuse to Travel Anywhere Without My Kindle — and This One Is at Its Lowest Price Ever
- The 45 Best Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Before They Sell Out
- 30 Amazing Cyber Monday Luggage Deals Travelers Need to Shop