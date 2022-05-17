Amazon's Best-selling One-piece Swimsuits Are All Less Than $40

This ruffled one-shouldered Hilor swimsuit has a tummy control mesh panel, ruching at the midsection, and removable bra padding at the bust. Even though it only has one shoulder strap, shoppers say the suit provides ample support and has a lot of coverage on the bottom. Its soft and stretchy nylon-spandex blend material keeps everything in place, so it won't ride up even as you move around. "Could easily keep up with the kids and not have to constantly tug at the rear to keep my butt covered or pull it up at the top," one wrote. Plus, the flirty suit comes in a whopping 45 styles, including classic solids, pretty florals, and fun animal prints. Pro tip: the brand says the swimsuit runs small and suggests going up a size for a more comfortable fit.