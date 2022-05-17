Amazon's Best-selling One-piece Swimsuits Are All Less Than $40
As much as we love a good bikini, a one-piece bathing suit is one of our favorite travel essentials. Not only are they flattering and comfortable enough for everything from lounging poolside to water activities, but they can also double as a bodysuit under a skirt or jeans to make your transition from the beach to the bar incredibly easy. Who doesn't love an item that can provide multiple uses and help save room in a suitcase?
But with so many colors, shapes, sizes, and styles to choose from, finding the perfect swimsuit can be super difficult. Amazon alone has thousands of options to choose from and sorting through them all could take hours. Luckily, the mega-retailer has a curated list of the most popular one-piece swimsuits on the entire site.
But it can still take a while to go through all 100 of the most popular one-piece swimsuits on the site, so to save you even more time, we highlighted the top 10 best-selling one-pieces on Amazon and detailed exactly why each one is so beloved.
From pretty ruffled options to sexy suits with skin-baring cut-outs to classic maillots, there's something on this list for just about everyone. And did we mention they are all super affordable? Every single swimsuit detailed below is less than $40 apiece. And with prices starting at just $19, you'll be sure to find an option or two that fits your budget.
Keep reading to learn about them all and shop them for yourself before summer arrives.
Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece
This sleek one-piece from Cupshe has a plunging neckline and flattering ruching around the middle. The adjustable straps help you find a comfortable fit, while the removable padded cups provide support and shaping. It's also fully lined, so you don't have to worry about it becoming see-through when wet. There are 13 colors to choose from, and many shoppers said it's so comfortable, stylish, and affordable, they bought multiple colors to rotate between. "I bought several colors! They're perfect on me," raved one.
Hilor One-Shouldered Ruffled One-Piece
This ruffled one-shouldered Hilor swimsuit has a tummy control mesh panel, ruching at the midsection, and removable bra padding at the bust. Even though it only has one shoulder strap, shoppers say the suit provides ample support and has a lot of coverage on the bottom. Its soft and stretchy nylon-spandex blend material keeps everything in place, so it won't ride up even as you move around. "Could easily keep up with the kids and not have to constantly tug at the rear to keep my butt covered or pull it up at the top," one wrote. Plus, the flirty suit comes in a whopping 45 styles, including classic solids, pretty florals, and fun animal prints. Pro tip: the brand says the swimsuit runs small and suggests going up a size for a more comfortable fit.
Cupshe Ruffled Lace-Up One-Piece
It seems ruffled swimsuits are trending this year, as this Cupshe option also made the top 10 best-sellers list. With delicate ruffles cascading down the deep v-neckline and flattering ruching at the stomach, the one-piece also has a lace-up system in the back to allow you to find a custom fit. Sizes range from XS to XL, and reviewers say the bathing suit is so flattering it will look good on a variety of shapes and sizes. "I saw several people wearing the same suit in a variety of colors and sizes and it looked good on everyone," said one.
Viottiset Ruched High Cut One-Piece
This simple swimsuit by Viottiset has adjustable drawstrings on the sides that cinch the suit on the waist, allowing you to decide exactly how much skin you want to show at any given time (the perfect way to get a high-cut leg you're comfy with). "The drawstrings can take you from mom suit to baddie on deck quickly," one customer said. In addition to a flattering U-neckline, the maillot also features adjustable spaghetti straps and has removable padding at the bust for extra support.
To buy: amazon.com, from $32 (originally $43)
Cupshe Wrap Color Block One-Piece
Shoppers love this faux-wrap swimsuit by Cupshe because it has an adjustable tie around the midsection that cinches in your waist and helps show off your figure. "This is the most flattering swimsuit I own," raved one. The bathing suit's straps are on the thicker side, so they support those with larger busts and also won't slip down, while owners say the backside is a bit cheeky. There are 15 color block styles to choose from and sizes range from XS to XXL.
To buy: amazon.com, from $33
Smismivo Retro Halter One-Piece
If you've been on the hunt for a stylish, retro-inspired halter top swimsuit, look no further. Nearly 15,000 Amazon shoppers recommend this Smismivo option because it's incredibly comfortable and supportive. The fully-lined suit ties around the neck and features ruching around the midsection. Even better, it's offered in 33 styles and ranges in size from small to 3XL. With details like that, it's no wonder so many shoppers called it "the best one-piece ever."
Hilor Front Crossover One-Piece
Thousands of Amazon shoppers love this Hilor one-piece because it features an unexpected criss-cross neckline and has a belted mesh waist for a figure-flattering look. Along with removable cups, the adorable swimsuit provides full coverage in the rear. Customers say the thick material of the suit provides ample support and makes it a great option for people with larger busts. One raved, "I was shocked how perfectly this fits," before adding, "It's extremely flattering, and I always struggle with buying bathing suits since I have a bigger chest."
Rxrxcoco V-Neck Halter One-Piece
If you're looking for a sultry swimsuit that still provides support and coverage, Amazon shoppers recommend checking out this Rxrxcoco option. The suit is fully lined to prevent wardrobe malfunctions and has ruching around the midsection for a flattering look that makes owners feel more confident. The suit has a halter silhouette that is fully adjustable around the neck, and the straps' gold accents give the one-piece an elevated touch.
To buy: amazon.com, from $28 (originally $37)
Cupshe Cut-Out Scallop Trim One-Piece
If you love the look of a bikini but the support of a one-piece, you may want to consider investing in this cute Cupshe option. The suit features a cut-out in the midsection that makes it look like you're wearing a high-waisted bikini when really it's attached at the sides. Its scalloped edges make it more fashion-forward, while its adjustable straps let you customize it to fit perfectly. "Wow! This suit is so comfortable, it's cute, sexy, [and] covers just enough of the bum to feel appropriate," one reviewer wrote.
To buy: amazon.com, $35
Tempt Me Cut-Out Tie Know One-Piece
This Tempt Me option is another popular one-piece that features skin-baring cut-outs. Along with a pretty knot tie at the bust, the swimsuit boasts a removable halter strap, so you can make it a strapless bathing suit in seconds to avoid tan lines. It has ruching on the tummy area and along the sides, and it comes in 32 different styles. One happy shopper wrote, "this is by far the best purchase I've ever got off Amazon swimsuit wise." They added, "very comfortable, [and it] hugs all your curves."
To buy: amazon.com, $34
