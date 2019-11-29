This Leather Wallet Has Over 7,000 Five-star Reviews on Amazon — and It's on Sale for $8 Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday isn’t slowing down, what with new lightning deals popping up left and right. Just when you think you’ve seen all the markdowns (like $100 off of a 23andMe DNA testing kit, $70 off Amazon’s best-selling headphones, and hundreds of other markdowns), the online retail giant unleashes yet another wave of can’t-miss deals. Right now, we’re bringing to you a top-selling leather wallet that’s so good, it has over 7,000 rave reviews — and get this: It’s on sale for only $8.

Related: Amazon's Top-rated Portable Charger Is on Sale for Black Friday — and Going Fast

Whether you’re looking for a simple everyday wallet to replace your current one or a trusty new cardholder to bring with you on your travels (it comes with RFID-blocking technology to secure personal info from electronic scanners), Buffway's wallet may just be the one for you.

To buy: amazon.com, $8 (originally $12)

It comes in 28 different colorways and textures — from an elegant crosshatch black leather to a classic brown leather that’ll only get better with time — and features a sleek and simple design that’ll hold your cards and bills without all that extra bulk.

Related: Amazon's No. 1 Best-selling Noise-cancelling Headphones Are $70 Off Right Now

Now, if you want to grab yourself a wallet (or maybe 10) for just $8, you’ll have to act fast. Head to amazon.com to buy the Buffway leather billfold wallet while it's on sale.