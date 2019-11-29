This Leather Wallet Has Over 7,000 Five-star Reviews on Amazon — and It's on Sale for $8 Right Now
Amazon’s Black Friday isn’t slowing down, what with new lightning deals popping up left and right. Just when you think you’ve seen all the markdowns (like $100 off of a 23andMe DNA testing kit, $70 off Amazon’s best-selling headphones, and hundreds of other markdowns), the online retail giant unleashes yet another wave of can’t-miss deals. Right now, we’re bringing to you a top-selling leather wallet that’s so good, it has over 7,000 rave reviews — and get this: It’s on sale for only $8.
Related: Amazon's Top-rated Portable Charger Is on Sale for Black Friday — and Going Fast
Whether you’re looking for a simple everyday wallet to replace your current one or a trusty new cardholder to bring with you on your travels (it comes with RFID-blocking technology to secure personal info from electronic scanners), Buffway's wallet may just be the one for you.
To buy: amazon.com, $8 (originally $12)
It comes in 28 different colorways and textures — from an elegant crosshatch black leather to a classic brown leather that’ll only get better with time — and features a sleek and simple design that’ll hold your cards and bills without all that extra bulk.
Related: Amazon's No. 1 Best-selling Noise-cancelling Headphones Are $70 Off Right Now
Now, if you want to grab yourself a wallet (or maybe 10) for just $8, you’ll have to act fast. Head to amazon.com to buy the Buffway leather billfold wallet while it's on sale.