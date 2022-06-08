More Than 10,000 Shoppers Love This Laptop Travel Backpack, and It's Only $41 at Amazon
Whether you're a frequent flier or only go on vacation once a year, every traveler knows the importance of a good backpack. A well-made bag that's spacious enough to hold all your essentials and has plenty of pockets to keep your belongings organized is a must for any type of trip. Luckily, more than 10,000 shoppers have found the perfect fit with the Amazon Basics Laptop Backpack.
The sleek, easy-to-organize backpack is made to fit laptops up to 17 inches long, and it has a pocket for just about everything you'll ever need to pack. Along with four roomy main compartments, the travel bag also has built-in storage for smaller items like pens, keys, and phones, so you'll never have to dig through the bottom of your bag looking for your necessities again.
Its padded sleeve will keep your laptop or tablets safe in transit, while the mesh side pockets are the perfect size for water bottles and umbrellas. The backpack also has a top handle that makes it easy to grab from underneath your airline seat or the overhead bin. You'll also find two padded shoulder straps that are fully adjustable so you can find a comfortable fit. One of the straps even has an extra mesh pocket to store small items you need easy access to.
To buy: amazon.com, $42
Thousands of shoppers have left the backpack a glowing five-star review, with plenty raving about how comfortable and spacious it is. Many reviewers say it is a great everyday bag for students or commuters because it " very organized" context="body" sid=""/]." Others say it is so roomy, it also doubles as a great travel bag. "I have gone through quite a few backpacks over the years from wear and tear, but after 2 years of having this backpack, it is still looking like new!" one said.
One person who used it on a trip to Europe and Africa wrote, "I wanted something that would be comfortable and large enough to carry a couple of changes of clothes along with some personal items." They added, "I managed to carry two books (one hardback), a pen and pencil, medications, a neck pillow, two changes of clothes (including jeans, three polo shirts, and multiple pairs of socks and underwear), and a few other items."
And did we mention it's actually affordable? One shopper even called it "one of the best travel backpacks for the money," while another said it was "better than more expensive backpacks" they've used. See what all the hype is about for yourself and shop one for just $41 on Amazon.
