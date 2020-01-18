These Best-selling, Affordable Snow Pants Are a Must-have If You’ll Be Hitting the Slopes This Season

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you'll be traveling in the great outdoors this season, whether hiking, cross-country skiing, or snowboarding, a comfortable and durable pair of snow pants is a must-have for staying warm and dry.

The Arctix Insulated Snow Pants are affordable and lightweight, yet still perform well no matter the winter weather conditions. It's no surprise that they're the number-one best-selling ski pants on Amazon.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $8

These pants feature several layers, including a wind- and water-resistant outer shell, a middle section that's breathable and wicks away moisture, and a layer of lightweight, heat-trapping insulation. An adjustable elastic waist makes the pants comfortable and easy to move in, which is key if you'll be skiing, snowboarding, or participating in other winter sports. Meanwhile, boot gaiters with grips and zippers allow the hem to sit comfortably over boots without letting in cold or moisture. Plus, there are zippered pockets that will not only secure your essentials, but also keep your hands warm in between runs on the slopes.

Amazon shoppers love these snow pants for winter activities, from hiking to snowboarding. "I used these to go snowboarding and they were very, very warm, well-insulated, and kept the water out the whole day!! One day, we snowboarded in very wet snow and the water didn't get through to my leggings," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper praised the various standout features of these pants. "The pants have a zipper at the ankle to help the leg fit over boots and there is an elastic layer underneath to keep snow from creeping up and into the ankle. The pockets are lined with a really warm gray fleece and have zippers. If you are like me and lose fifteen chapsticks per season, then you are going to love the zippered pockets as much as I do.

