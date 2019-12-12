Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals Is Here — These Are the Best Sales on Travel Essentials
New deals are dropping every day!
If you missed both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s OK, you’re still in luck. That’s because Amazon has your back with even more deals as part of its 12 Days of Deals event.
On Monday, December 3, Amazon started rolling out extra savings on popular holiday products and gift items your friends and family are sure to love. Just make sure to buy everything in your cart by December 14, when the sale officially ends.
Just like last year, Amazon will put all of its deals live each night at midnight PT. While there won’t be a different theme of sales every day again, the retailer will be slashing prices on thousands of different items each morning, including Amazon Echo Dots, Roombas, and Instant Pots.
To help you find the best markdowns possible, we will be keeping you up-to-date with the 12 best deals on travel essentials happening each day throughout the mega sale. Today’s ‘Deal of the Day’ picks include this two-piece Travelpro luggage set that’s $190 off and this Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker that’s on sale for $137.
Keep reading to shop all of our favorite discounts happening today, and be sure to bookmark this page. We’ll be updating it as soon as the latest deals and steals hit the site each morning.
Best Sales From Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals
- Travelpro Maxlite 5 Lightweight 2-piece Luggage Set, $140 (originally $330)
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker, $137 (originally $170)
- Holy Stone GPS FPV RC Drone HS100, $131 (originally $170)
- Travelambo RFID Blocking Bifold Multi Card Case Wallet, $11 (originally $15)
- Bushnell H2O Waterproof/Fogproof Roof Prism Binocular, $72 (originally $89)
- Contigo Autospout Ashland Water Bottle, $10 (originally $12)
- Coleman Duck Harbor Cool Weather Adult Sleeping Bag, $27 (originally $60)
- Rowkin Base Jump True Wireless Earbuds, $43 (originally $99)
- Anker PowerWave Pad Wireless Charger, $9 (originally $16)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $144 (originally $159)
- Crosstour Dash Cam 1080P FHD Mini Dashboard Camera, $26 (originally $33)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5, $139 (originally $299)