Travelers Love This Spacious, Stylish Crossbody Bag — and It's Nearly 50% Off Right Now

The Alyssa Triple Zip Pocket Large Crossbody Bag is made from sleek faux leather with gold tone hardware. It has one spacious main compartment with interior slip and zippered pockets to keep your valuables secure while you're on the go. You'll also find two more zippered pockets on the outside, which provide the triple-zip look, as well as a hidden pocket on the back of the bag for extra storage. If you're traveling with your passport and other important travel documents, you'll want to make sure to have a safe place to store them, and this bag offers multiple options to keep them safe yet easily accessible. The purse also has an adjustable strap with a 24-inch drop, so you can use it as a shoulder bag, as well as a crossbody.