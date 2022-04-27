Travelers Love This Spacious, Stylish Crossbody Bag — and It's Nearly 50% Off Right Now
When you're traveling, it can be difficult to keep all your essentials organized and secure. If you don't want to carry a bulky purse, backpack, or tote while you're sightseeing, a crossbody bag is a great hands-free option to hold your daily must-haves. Amazon shoppers have found one stylish purse that has plenty of room for phones, wallets, passports, and more, while still offering a sleek look and remaining comfortable to carry. Plus, it's on sale for as little as $18 right now, so there's no better time to shop.
The Alyssa Triple Zip Pocket Large Crossbody Bag is made from sleek faux leather with gold tone hardware. It has one spacious main compartment with interior slip and zippered pockets to keep your valuables secure while you're on the go. You'll also find two more zippered pockets on the outside, which provide the triple-zip look, as well as a hidden pocket on the back of the bag for extra storage. If you're traveling with your passport and other important travel documents, you'll want to make sure to have a safe place to store them, and this bag offers multiple options to keep them safe yet easily accessible. The purse also has an adjustable strap with a 24-inch drop, so you can use it as a shoulder bag, as well as a crossbody.
The bag comes in 22 colors, including neutrals like black, white, and tan, as well as bolder options like bright kelly green, dusty blue, and lavender if you're looking to add a pop of color to your travel wardrobe.
Amazon shoppers love the purse, giving it more than 8,500 five-star ratings, with many mentioning how handy it is for travel. One shopper said they've taken the bag on "a couple of vacations with me and [it] has been a fantastic size to securely carry around the essentials (wallet, phone, sunglasses) without getting heavy or bulky."
Another reviewer complimented how surprisingly spacious the bag is. "I love it! It fits everything I need to spend each day in the city," they wrote, adding that they can fit items like a travel umbrella, cell phone and charger, and a paperback book inside.
A final reviewer emphasized the well-placed pockets that help keep their essentials organized. "The three tiers are perfect to compartmentalize my belongings so everything isn't mashed together in one big pocket."
To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $35)
If you're looking for a compact yet spacious crossbody bag for travel or everyday wear, don't miss out on this pick from Alyssa while it's on sale for nearly 50 percent off. With such a great sale price and so many colors to choose from, you might even want to pick up more than one.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.