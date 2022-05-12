 This Celeb-loved Activewear Brand Is Offering 20% Off Sitewide Today Only — Here's What to Shop

For warmer months, I'm a fan of Alo Yoga's High-Waist Biker Shorts. The brand gifted me a pair to test out in the summer of 2020, and they're still going strong. They're made from the same opaque, stretchy Airbrush fabric as the aforementioned leggings. And while many shorts ride up and need to be adjusted frequently to find a comfortable fit (without camel toe), I find that this pair stays put. Plus, the high-waisted fit offers a flattering look and the waistband doesn't dig into my side, which I appreciate. I love the classic black colorway that allows me to pair the shorts with just about anything, although you can also choose from 15 additional shades.