This Celeb-loved Activewear Brand Is Offering 20% Off Sitewide Today Only — Here's What to Shop
Celebrities almost always manage to look fashionable, even when they're working out and traveling. And that's partly because many of our favorite stars always have the latest and greatest athletic apparel. Case in point: Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Alessandra Ambrosio to Jamie Chung have all been spotted in Alo Yoga's activewear, and it's easy to see why. The brand makes simple yet stylish clothing that's easy to mix and match and actually performs well while you're on the move.
Even better than a celebrity endorsement? Travel + Leisure editors are also fans of Alo Yoga, both for workouts and long travel days. How's that for multi-tasking fashion? And right now, the brand is holding a massive sale, offering 20 percent off sitewide, so there's no better time to shop.
If you want a look fit for an A-lister, the High-Waist Airbrush Leggings are a favorite of supermodel Gigi Hadid, according to the brand, as well as two of our editors here at T+L. I've been wearing the leggings for more than a year now, and I love the way they fit close to my body without feeling too compressive or restrictive. They're made from the brand's signature Airbrush fabric, which has a lifting and sculpting effect, which I can definitely attest to. Plus, with four-way stretch, the leggings comfortably move with you, whether you're walking, running, or exercising.
My colleague and commerce writer Emily Belfiore also gives the brand her stamp of approval. She says they're "the softest workout leggings I've ever owned and they fit me like a glove." She continues, "My go-to workout leggings are high-compression, so it took some getting used to these (which I find are like low-to-medium compression and kind of have a seamless feel), but I got over that pretty quickly once I felt how comfortable they were. They're my favorite leggings for Pilates and they're perfect for lounging, traveling, and literally anything you need them for."
To buy: aloyoga.com, from $62 (originally $88)
Plenty of shoppers agree that these leggings are a must-have; one said, "They hug my body perfectly and feel so cozy" for both workouts and running errands. Another reviewer wrote that they "feel fabulous in these leggings." The only downside I can mention (and it doesn't make me love them any less!) is that I do find that the leggings collect lint and hair more easily than some other pairs I have since the fabric is a bit heavier and more opaque, although I can quickly and effectively remove it with a lint roller so I don't find that to be a problem.
The leggings come in five basic colors, including black, white, and navy, as well as 13 limited-edition hues if you're looking for bold, bright shades to add a pop of color to your workout wardrobe.
For warmer months, I'm a fan of Alo Yoga's High-Waist Biker Shorts. The brand gifted me a pair to test out in the summer of 2020, and they're still going strong. They're made from the same opaque, stretchy Airbrush fabric as the aforementioned leggings. And while many shorts ride up and need to be adjusted frequently to find a comfortable fit (without camel toe), I find that this pair stays put. Plus, the high-waisted fit offers a flattering look and the waistband doesn't dig into my side, which I appreciate. I love the classic black colorway that allows me to pair the shorts with just about anything, although you can also choose from 15 additional shades.
To buy: aloyoga.com, from $29 (originally $58)
But, don't just take my word for it. Shoppers also rave about the shorts, calling them both "comfortable" and "flattering." Another wearer also confirmed that they're great for summertime wear, since they said they were "able to wear them all day in humid Florida weather." One reviewer added that they love the "super soft material" and noted that "they stay in place during workouts."
Although the Airbrush Leggings and High-Waist Bike Shorts are among our favorite pieces, there are still plenty more stylish items included in the sale. With 20 percent off sitewide (and some pieces even more deeply discounted), you won't want to miss out on grabbing these flattering and versatile pieces while they're on sale. Keep scrolling to shop more of our top picks.
Wild Thing Bra
Airlift Intrigue Bra
To buy: aloyoga.com, $46 (originally $58)
Ribbed Minimalist Tank
To buy: aloyoga.com, $49 (originally $62)
Match Point Tennis Skirt
Soho Pullover
To buy: aloyoga.com, $67 (originally $84)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.