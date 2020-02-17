These Comfy Leggings Have Pockets — and They’re Perfect for Travel

Image zoom Courtesy of Alo Yoga

We all want to be comfortable while we travel, whether our go-to airplane outfit is a favorite cozy sweater and secretly comfy pants or head-to-toe athleisure. If you typically go for the latter, leggings are a good bet, especially since ones with compression can help improve circulation while flying. Alo Yoga is known for its wide variety of sleek leggings, which are just as stylish as they are comfortable.

The High-waist Cargo Leggings are the brand's latest drop, and they include a new feature that make them particularly helpful for travel. Multiple pockets, including two that are cargo-style, give you a place to store your small items hands-free while you're rushing through an airport or busy city. While they certainly won't replace your carry-on or personal item bag, a place to hold a loose AirPod while you get situated on the plane, for example, might make the difference you need when it comes to staying organized while on the go.

The high-waisted leggings are made from Alo Yoga's signature airbrush fabric, which makes them comfortable and stretchy yet made to contour and smooth. There are two slip pockets on the front of the leggings, where you could easily place credit cards or a smartphone. But what makes these leggings really stand out is the cargo pockets at the thigh that allow you to store small items securely. They also look impressively good on, with strategically placed seams and a tapered ankle that add sleek, sporty detail, allowing you to take these leggings from the gym to the airport and wherever your travels may take you.

