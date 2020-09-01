Shoppers Love Alo Yoga’s Pocket Bike Shorts — and They’re Finally Back in Stock
It's no secret that bike shorts have secured their spot as one of the biggest trends of the summer. These comfortable, easy-to-wear bottoms are impressively versatile, since they can be worn for everything from workouts to working from home. They're the perfect warm weather alternative to your favorite leggings. And if you needed any more convincing to hop on the bike shorts bandwagon, we found a sleek pair from Alo Yoga that even includes the convenient addition of pockets.
Related: More must-have activewear
The High-waist Cargo Biker Shorts are made from Alo Yoga's signature Airbrush fabric, which means the shorts provide a smooth, sculpted, and lifted look. The fabric is also moisture-wicking, anti-odor, and includes four-way stretch that moves with you. Plus, a front-smoothing panel makes them extra-flattering. As their name suggests, they feature a high-waisted fit and hit at the mid-thigh. But the standout feature of these shorts is clearly the cargo-style pockets on each side that can fit a smartphone and other small essentials. A major frustration with lots of activewear is a lack of storage, although these slip pockets allow you to exercise or run errands hands-free.
To buy: aloyoga.com, $68
Shoppers agree that these shorts are a versatile wardrobe staple. "These shorts are great for hanging out at home, running errands, yoga, and running," one reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer commented on just how handy the pockets are. "Purchased these because when I go running I can put my iPhone in the side pocket. Super comfy and flattering too!"
The pocketed version of Alo Yoga's bike shorts is currently only available in black, but if colors and patterns are more your style, the brand also offers several other styles of shorts in a wide variety of colors, from iridescent to snakeskin.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.