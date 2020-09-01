Shoppers Love Alo Yoga’s Pocket Bike Shorts — and They’re Finally Back in Stock

The High-waist Cargo Biker Shorts are made from Alo Yoga's signature Airbrush fabric, which means the shorts provide a smooth, sculpted, and lifted look. The fabric is also moisture-wicking, anti-odor, and includes four-way stretch that moves with you. Plus, a front-smoothing panel makes them extra-flattering. As their name suggests, they feature a high-waisted fit and hit at the mid-thigh. But the standout feature of these shorts is clearly the cargo-style pockets on each side that can fit a smartphone and other small essentials. A major frustration with lots of activewear is a lack of storage, although these slip pockets allow you to exercise or run errands hands-free.