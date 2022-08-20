I Tried the Perfect-fitting Leggings That Celebrities and Shoppers Love — and They're Comfier Than Sweatpants

My travel style always prioritizes comfort, which means there are lots of leggings, joggers, and sweatpants in my rotation. Leggings have always been my go-to for long flights and road trips for their versatility and compression, but it's safe to say that not every pair is made the same, and that I've been let down several times by ones that are too rigid, sheer, and lack the coveted "squat-proof" waistband. Needless to say, I was due for an activewear refresh. So, what was a girl to do? I decided to look to the pros — er, celebrities, I should say — and give their beloved Alo Yoga High-Waisted Airbrush Leggings a try.

A favorite among A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski, the Airbrush Leggings have a reputation for being incredibly soft while offering comfortable smoothing and sculpting benefits without sacrificing mobility. They're designed with four-way stretching technology, as well as flat-locked side seams to boost their comfort for a barely-there feel. They come in five core colors (black, white, beige, navy, and gray), as well as 11 limited edition hues for summer. Sizes range from XXS to XL.

And, it's also worth mentioning that the Airbrush Leggings are moisture-wicking, odor-resistant, and have a supportive high-rise waistband that features a front smoothing panel, so you always feel secure and covered — even when going commando. It's not hard to see why shoppers have called them "unbelievably comfortable" and describe them as fitting "like a perfect glove" in their reviews.

Being on the shorter side, I gave the 7/8 version of the leggings a try. I'm 5'3" and they hit right above my ankles, and I was surprised that they actually did fit me like a glove. They hug my curves in all of the right places, while strategically dispersing low-impact compression throughout to ensure that everything stays in place when I'm on the move. But, unlike any other workout leggings I've tried, they offer an incredible amount of softness and flexibility, so much so that it feels like I'm not wearing anything. There's no digging, no bunching, or anything like that — the leggings just fit perfectly and even give my backside a perky little lift. And, according to my roommates, they're not see-through.

Even though the Alo Yoga High-Waisted Airbrush Leggings passed the try-on test, I decided to really put them to the test during a 6-hour flight from New York to Los Angeles. I knew they'd be cozy to wear, but would their perfect rating falter in the departments that my other leggings failed in? Starting at the check-in counter, I was impressed that the waistband didn't slip when I was lifting my nearly 50-pound checked bag to be weighed. It also stayed in place during security when I had to slip on and off my shoes and when I hauled my carry-on suitcase into the overhead compartment of the plane when boarding.

Their stretchiness allowed me to comfortably kick back, helping me feel more relaxed during the long journey. And, since they're lightweight and breathable, I still felt cool when the temperature would fluctuate during the flight, as well as during the sweaty shuttle bus to the exit and cab ride home.

Clearly, the celebs are onto something. The Alo Yoga High-Waisted Airbrush Leggings are now my go-to pair for traveling and I honestly prefer them over my favorite sweatpants. Get a pair at Alo Yoga, and make sure to add the pretty limited edition colorways to your cart ASAP before they sell out.