I Tried the Perfect-fitting Leggings That Celebrities and Shoppers Love — and They're Comfier Than Sweatpants

I never want to travel without them.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 20, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Alo Yoga Leggings Review
Photo: Courtesy of Alo

My travel style always prioritizes comfort, which means there are lots of leggings, joggers, and sweatpants in my rotation. Leggings have always been my go-to for long flights and road trips for their versatility and compression, but it's safe to say that not every pair is made the same, and that I've been let down several times by ones that are too rigid, sheer, and lack the coveted "squat-proof" waistband. Needless to say, I was due for an activewear refresh. So, what was a girl to do? I decided to look to the pros — er, celebrities, I should say — and give their beloved Alo Yoga High-Waisted Airbrush Leggings a try.

A favorite among A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski, the Airbrush Leggings have a reputation for being incredibly soft while offering comfortable smoothing and sculpting benefits without sacrificing mobility. They're designed with four-way stretching technology, as well as flat-locked side seams to boost their comfort for a barely-there feel. They come in five core colors (black, white, beige, navy, and gray), as well as 11 limited edition hues for summer. Sizes range from XXS to XL.

Alo Yoga Leggings Review
Courtesy of Alo

To buy: aloyoga.com, $88

And, it's also worth mentioning that the Airbrush Leggings are moisture-wicking, odor-resistant, and have a supportive high-rise waistband that features a front smoothing panel, so you always feel secure and covered — even when going commando. It's not hard to see why shoppers have called them "unbelievably comfortable" and describe them as fitting "like a perfect glove" in their reviews.

Being on the shorter side, I gave the 7/8 version of the leggings a try. I'm 5'3" and they hit right above my ankles, and I was surprised that they actually did fit me like a glove. They hug my curves in all of the right places, while strategically dispersing low-impact compression throughout to ensure that everything stays in place when I'm on the move. But, unlike any other workout leggings I've tried, they offer an incredible amount of softness and flexibility, so much so that it feels like I'm not wearing anything. There's no digging, no bunching, or anything like that — the leggings just fit perfectly and even give my backside a perky little lift. And, according to my roommates, they're not see-through.

Even though the Alo Yoga High-Waisted Airbrush Leggings passed the try-on test, I decided to really put them to the test during a 6-hour flight from New York to Los Angeles. I knew they'd be cozy to wear, but would their perfect rating falter in the departments that my other leggings failed in? Starting at the check-in counter, I was impressed that the waistband didn't slip when I was lifting my nearly 50-pound checked bag to be weighed. It also stayed in place during security when I had to slip on and off my shoes and when I hauled my carry-on suitcase into the overhead compartment of the plane when boarding.

Alo Yoga Leggings Review
Courtesy of Alo

To buy: aloyoga.com, $88

Their stretchiness allowed me to comfortably kick back, helping me feel more relaxed during the long journey. And, since they're lightweight and breathable, I still felt cool when the temperature would fluctuate during the flight, as well as during the sweaty shuttle bus to the exit and cab ride home.

Clearly, the celebs are onto something. The Alo Yoga High-Waisted Airbrush Leggings are now my go-to pair for traveling and I honestly prefer them over my favorite sweatpants. Get a pair at Alo Yoga, and make sure to add the pretty limited edition colorways to your cart ASAP before they sell out.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Alo Yoga Workout Clothes
This Celeb-loved Activewear Brand Is Offering 20% Off Sitewide Today Only — Here's What to Shop
Zella Taylor Getaway High Waist Shorts
These Shopper-loved Athletic Shorts Are As Little As $25 at Nordstrom Right Now
Amazon Women's Jogger Pants
These 'Beyond Comfortable' Joggers Feel Like Pajamas — and They're Only $19 Today
NxTOP Travel Pants
Shoppers Love These Sleek, Stretchy Pants for Flights, Sightseeing, and More
It Girl Pant Dark Cactus
These Stylish, Comfy, and Wrinkle-free Travel Pants Are My Packing Staple
knix travel pants
These Flowy Pants Are the Softest Pair I've Ever Worn — and I'm Packing Them for Every Trip
workout pants
Shoppers Say These Comfy Travel Pants Are the Perfect Lululemon Dupe — and They're $32 at Amazon
Tennis Skirt Round Up
I'm a Shopping Editor Who's Obsessed With Athletic Skorts — These Are My 4 Favorites
breezy amazon travel pants
Meet the $25 Amazon Yoga Pants Travelers Are Buying in Every Color
Comfy Yoga Pants
The Best Yoga Pants for Travel
Live In High Waist Leggings ZELLA
Hurry! These Best-selling 'Buttery-soft' Leggings Are Only $33 Right Now
HUE Fleece Lined Denim Leggings
The Best Fleece-lined Leggings for Travel
Jessica Alba attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dinner
Jessica Alba's Favorite Compression Workout Leggings Just Debuted in New Colors for Spring
beyond yoga weekender pants
These Joggers Are So Comfy, Shoppers Say They'd Buy Another Pair 'in a Heartbeat'
J.Crew Pants Sale
These Comfy Linen-blend Pants Are an Extra 50% Off at J.Crew Right Now — but Only for Today 
Everlane travel choices
The 12 Best Under-$55 Deals Hiding in Everlane's Sale Section — Prices Start at $19