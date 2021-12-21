These Quilted Puffer Slippers Are Like a Winter Coat for Your Feet — and They're on Sale

Let us quickly paint this picture for you: It's a cold, icy winter morning. You make yourself some piping hot coffee, but even that isn't enough to warm you up on a day like this. A plush robe helps, but nothing seems to sufficiently heat your toes. Frustrated with the chill, you throw your hands up and say, "I might as well wrap my warmest puffer jacket around my feet!" It may sound silly, but freezing mornings call for desperate measures. Before you actually throw your jacket on the floor to create a makeshift foot warmer, we found something you're going to want to see.