These Quilted Puffer Slippers Are Like a Winter Coat for Your Feet — and They're on Sale
Let us quickly paint this picture for you: It's a cold, icy winter morning. You make yourself some piping hot coffee, but even that isn't enough to warm you up on a day like this. A plush robe helps, but nothing seems to sufficiently heat your toes. Frustrated with the chill, you throw your hands up and say, "I might as well wrap my warmest puffer jacket around my feet!" It may sound silly, but freezing mornings call for desperate measures. Before you actually throw your jacket on the floor to create a makeshift foot warmer, we found something you're going to want to see.
Madewell's Allweek Slipper in Quilted Recycled Nylon is literally a cozy winter coat for your feet. Not only are the slippers made with the same materials used in the construction of puffer jackets, but they're also designed to hug your feet and warm them up in a way normal slippers just can't do. And thanks to a double discount at Madewell, you can get them for just $45 — over $20 off the original price.
When you take a good look at the slippers, it's easy to see why we refer to them as puffer slippers: Their quilted exterior makes them look just like a puffer jacket. And just like our favorite type of winter jacket, the slippers feature a smooth nylon upper as well as an ultra-soft, moisture-wicking jersey lining inside to keep things extra comfy. Finished off with a sturdy rubber sole, the slippers make the perfect indoor-outdoor shoes that'll last through years of chilly days.
And shoppers are impressed by their unique, jacket-like qualities. "I love that they're made out of recycled nylon and how cozy and squishy the inside feels," one wrote. "[It feels] like my foot is in a cocoon and when I pull it out it might be a butterfly…I work from home and am planning on wearing these in a serious way all winter."
To buy: madewell.com, $45 with code (originally $68)
The slippers are so comfy, it's hard to believe they'd ever go on sale, let alone a double discount. Yet, they are, and here's how it works: Drop the slippers in your cart at their sale price of $59.50. At checkout, use the code "HOLLYJOLLY" to score an additional 25 percent off. For a price that impressive, you just may want to grab them in both colors.
If winter's got you down, let Madewell's Allweek Slippers be the cozy pick-me-up you deserve. Order a pair for yourself or gift them to a comfort-loving pal for a winter of game-changing warmth.
