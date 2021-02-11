AllModern's Presidents Day Sale Is Filled With Deals on Fire Pits, Patio Furniture, and More

It's at that point of winter when things can begin to feel a little dreary as warmer weather still seems out of reach. Other than getting outside and making the most of the colder temps by embracing winter activities, there's one indoor pastime that's a tried and true way of getting a much-needed morale boost: online shopping.
And thanks to the arrival of AllModern's Presidents Day Sale, there's never been a better time to get your space ready for the arrival of those sunnier days ahead. Now through Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. ET, you can score a savings of up to 40 percent sitewide while enjoying free shipping. What's more, by using the code EXTRA15 at checkout, you'll get an additional 15 percent off.
Chances are you've already got your work-from-home space in check after 2020 struck, so now it's time to turn an eye to maximizing your outdoor areas. From egg-shaped swinging chairs to cozy outdoor sectionals, the sale has discounts on everything needed to turn your patio into a personal oasis, no matter the size you're working with.
If you've yet to add a fire pit to your patio, consider markdowns of 25 percent a sign to add this hot ticket item to your space. While you're at it, you can shop deals on planter boxes to exercise your green thumb when the time comes for gardening.
With so many best-sellers on sale, it's natural to feel a little overwhelmed. That's why we've done the legwork for you by rounding up the best deals on outdoor patio furniture, sectionals, decor, and more to take advantage of during AllModern's Presidents Day sale.
Even if it doesn't feel like it now, spring will be here before you know it. Below are the 24 best deals on outdoor essentials to get your space ready in the meantime.
