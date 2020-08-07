AllModern’s Clearance Sale Has Massive Discounts on Furniture for the Whole Home

While buying furniture might seem like a grand task, it really doesn’t have to be. New furniture can be affordable and accessible if you know where to look — and we’re looking directly at AllModern’s summer clearance sale. Right now, it’s easier than ever to find new pieces for your home without breaking the bank.
The sale is pretty massive: Rugs, beds, couches, dining room chairs, bar stools, dining tables, coffee tables, dressers, and TV stands are all included, among other things, and discounts range from 35 percent off to as high as 65 percent off. For instance, this Romero Block coffee table was previously $1,260, but with the clearance, it’s now $661. And this seven-drawer Paulo dresser that was originally $1,010 is now only $695.
New furniture can not only make you more comfortable (which is of paramount importance right now, considering we’re all spending more time at home than ever), but it can also make you feel like you have an entirely new space. Just a single piece — be it a new rug, a new couch, or a new coffee table — can totally refresh a room.
You’ll need to act fast if you’re interested in taking part: Discounts only last for two days, and popular items are selling fast. To help you avoid missing out on great deals, we put together a list of our favorites below.
