Amazon Shoppers Love This Stylish Winter Coat That's Available in 11 Colors
With temperatures only dipping further, it's finally time to break out your coziest sweaters, winter jackets, and cold weather accessories. If you're in the market for a luxe-looking yet affordable coat, Amazon shoppers found an option that you won't want to miss out on.
The Allegra K winter pea coat is made from a blend of polyester and rayon; plus, it's fully lined and machine washable, so it's a particularly convenient option. It features a chic Peter Pan collar, double-breasted button closure, and a streamlined silhouette. You'll also find two side slant pockets that offer storage without adding bulk.
The coat is available in 11 colors, including basics like black, khaki, and beige, as well as bolder options like mustard yellow, light pink, and mint green. You can find this jacket in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, and several Amazon reviewers recommend sizing up if you plan to layer heavier tops or sweaters underneath.
Amazon shoppers frequently compliment this coat in reviews, calling it "superb" and a "good buy." One reviewer emphasized how well the coat fits. "It's fitted enough that it flatters my frame and doesn't swallow me, but loose enough that I can wear big sweaters underneath and not have to worry about it being too tight," they wrote. "Overall, I'd say it's true to size, but if you're between sizes and like wearing lots of layers, order a size up."
Another reviewer praised the coat's beautiful color options. "The yellow is a perfect marigold color," they wrote, adding that the coat is "very flattering, [a] fun color, and comfortable."
If you're looking for warm, stylish, and flattering outerwear that you can easily dress up this winter, check out this jacket from Allegra K, available on Amazon. And since it starts at just $72, you might even pick up more than one color.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.