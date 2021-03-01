Allbirds Just Launched the Fluffiest Sneaker We’ve Ever Seen

Allbirds is known for its wear-everywhere-for-everything sneaker styles for both men and women. The sustainable shoe label is synonymous with comfort and utility, but for the brand's 5th anniversary, it took cues from 2020 and 2021's emphasis on comfort in the home.
In the spirit of the brand's five years of sustainable contribution to the fashion industry, the ultimate work-from-home sneaker has just been born. Today, Allbirds' new Wool Runner Fluffs are available for purchase, and they're limited edition.
These supportive sneakers have a fluffy, ZQ Merino wool exterior that pays tribute "to the very sheep that make it all possible." The shoes are built with the same attention to detail Allbirds lovers have come to expect, but with a wonderfully playful twist.
Not only do the shoes have a super cozy exterior, but the angle lining within the shoe is as well. The cushy sole of the shoes is layered with caster bean oil, which wicks moisture and keeps your sneakers as fresh as possible for longer.
The Wool Runner Fluff's midsole is "delightfully bouncy," made from Allbird's patented SweetFoam™ Brazilian sugarcane material. It contours to match the shape of your foot and is made with the world's first carbon negative green EVA material. Even the laces on these bad boys are made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled materials. There's every reason to feel good about this fluffy footwear.
The Wool Runner Fluffs are an ideal shoe for those who need something a little more than a house slipper to feel ready for work at home.
To buy: (women) allbirds.com, $95; (men) allbirds.com, $95
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.