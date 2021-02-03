Allbirds’ Newest Apparel Launch Features Two Sustainable and Cozy Styles

Allbirds' super comfy sustainable sneakers have long been loved by A-listers for their mindful minimalist style and machine-washable sensibility, but the launch of their apparel line last October gave us all a whole new reason to obsess over their eco-friendly offerings.
Now, Allbirds is expanding the clothing collection with two new snuggly styles, the Wool Long Cardigan for women and Wool Hoodie for men. Both come in multiple colors and are consciously made from the brand's signature Merino wool material, which is naturally splash- and rain-resistant as well as moisture-wicking — just like its fan-favorite Wool Runners.
The women's Wool Long Cardigan is essentially an elongated, unbuttoned version of Allbirds' existing Wool Cardi, featuring a more-covered silhouette that comfortably hits below the bum for bundling up blanket-style when the weather calls for it. It offers a soft sweater-like feel with classic ribbing around the cuffs, hem, and collar, and is available in two colors: a peachy-toned Aspen and muted natural black.
The men's Wool Hoodie is soon-to-be your new favorite work-from-home winter wearable, with a casual zip-up enclosure, two convenient front pockets, and a knitted look and feel to elevate your usual sweatsuit aesthetic. Choose from three colors, including neutrals like natural white and natural black, and an equally versatile indigo Ironbark hue.
Both pieces are ideal for cold-weather layering, and look timeless, yet trendy — even when paired with just a simple T-shirt and jeans (and your Allbirds sneakers, of course). They're cozy enough to wear all day long, from bracing the elements on your early morning walk, to back-to-back midday Zoom meetings, and even to a late night of binge-watching Bridgerton on the couch.
Whatever you choose to do in them, or however you choose to wear them, you can feel confident in sporting Allbirds' new cuddly and conscious clothing items. Shop more styles from the collection below:
