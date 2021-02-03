Allbirds’ Newest Apparel Launch Features Two Sustainable and Cozy Styles

Both pieces are ideal for cold-weather layering, and look timeless, yet trendy — even when paired with just a simple T-shirt and jeans (and your Allbirds sneakers, of course). They're cozy enough to wear all day long, from bracing the elements on your early morning walk, to back-to-back midday Zoom meetings, and even to a late night of binge-watching Bridgerton on the couch.