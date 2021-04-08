Allbirds’ New Merino Wool T-shirts Are Perfect for Travel and Everyday Wear

Allbirds is undoubtedly best-known for its comfortable, stylish sneakers made from Merino Wool and other sustainable materials. The brand made waves in recent months after launching its first apparel collection, which includes wardrobe essentials from t-shirts to puffer jackets. The tees were such a big hit that Allbirds just released new styles and colors that you'll want to add to your wardrobe ASAP.
The TrinoXO tees for men and women are made from a soft and breezy fabric that's made up of Tencel, Lyocell, Merino wool, and Chitosan. Essentially, that combination means that these shirts feature a silky-smooth feel on the skin and an easy, relaxed fit in both short and long-sleeve versions. Plus, the material is also odor-reducing, making these t-shirts a must-have for travel, especially when you're short on packing space and want to rewear pieces throughout your trip. The brand previously launched different cuts and colors of these Merino wool tees, but now you can shop a women's classic cut tee, long sleeve tee, as well as a men's long sleeve tee, and new colors in the men's short sleeve tee.
Whether you incorporate these comfortable, sustainable tees into your everyday wardrobe, or bring them on your next camping or hiking trip, we're confident that these shirts won't disappoint. Keep reading for more on Allbirds' latest apparel launch.
To buy: Women's TrinoXO Tee in Classic Fit, allbirds.com, $48
To buy: Women's TrinoXO Long Sleeve Tee, allbirds.com, $58
To buy: Men's TrinoXO Tee, allbirds.com, $48
To buy: Men's TrinoXO Long Sleeve Tee, allbirds.com, $58
