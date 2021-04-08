Allbirds’ New Merino Wool T-shirts Are Perfect for Travel and Everyday Wear

The TrinoXO tees for men and women are made from a soft and breezy fabric that's made up of Tencel, Lyocell, Merino wool, and Chitosan. Essentially, that combination means that these shirts feature a silky-smooth feel on the skin and an easy, relaxed fit in both short and long-sleeve versions. Plus, the material is also odor-reducing, making these t-shirts a must-have for travel, especially when you're short on packing space and want to rewear pieces throughout your trip. The brand previously launched different cuts and colors of these Merino wool tees, but now you can shop a women's classic cut tee, long sleeve tee, as well as a men's long sleeve tee, and new colors in the men's short sleeve tee.