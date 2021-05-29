Allbirds’ Latest Launch Includes This Stylish, Breathable Sneaker for Summer
Allbirds has long been a shopper- and editor-loved brand for comfortable, stylish, and travel-ready shoes, and more recently, apparel. Many of the brand's sustainably-made shoes are perfect for year-round wear (we're looking at you, Wool Runners), while others are designed to perform best in different seasons and weather conditions (that'd be the water-resistant Wool Runner Mizzles). If you're looking for the perfect summer sneaker that will look good while keeping your feet cool and comfortable, you're in luck, since Allbirds' latest launch will do just that. Enter: the Tree Pipers.
Last fall, Allbirds introduced the Piper style, a classic low-top sneaker, in Merino wool. Now, the wear-everywhere shoe style is back in the brand's breathable, summer-ready Tree material. The Tree Pipers are made from breezy eucalyptus tree fibers that keep feet cool and minimize odor. And in addition to the comfortable upper, the shoe's midsole, which is made from contoured, flexible Brazilian sugarcane, provides an ultra-comfy feel for all-day wear.
These sneakers are available in both men's and women's sizing, in three colors: grey, navy, and white.
Madeline Diamond is a Brooklyn-based e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she's constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond and Instagram @madelinediamond.
