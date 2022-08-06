The Super Comfy Sneakers That Celebs Are Always Spotted Wearing Now Come in 7 New Colors

The right footwear can transform your workout routine, which is why shoppers (and Travel + Leisure editors) have been ditching their old athletic shoes for the sneakers on Allbirds' roster. One of the brand's most popular styles is the Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 Sneakers, which celebrities like Mila Kunis have been spotted wearing. They offer ultra-supportive, cloud-like cushioning, a lightweight construction, and a stylish look, which recently got an exciting upgrade for summer.

Right now, you can get a pair of the Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 Sneakers for men and women in seven summer-inspired hues, which will only be available for a limited time. Included in the new line are Dreamy Green, Buoyant Pink, Hazy Beige/Lux Purple, Thrive Teal, Lux Purple, Buoyant Blue, and Buoyant Yellow.

Sizes for each color range from 5 to 11 for women and from 8 to 14 for men, including half sizes. It's worth mentioning that certain size and color combinations are already selling out, so you'll want to act fast when adding a pair to your cart.

To buy: (women's) allbirds.com, $135; (men's) allbirds.com, $135

Aside from their stylish look and bold pop of color, the Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 Sneakers deserve a spot in your footwear collection for their innovative responsive (and carbon negative) foam, which makes up their midsoles and delivers all-around cushioning. It's also responsible for the extra pep in your step that you'll instantly notice, according to reviewers.

The running shoes also have a unique knitted upper that's made from sustainably sourced eucalyptus tree fibers, giving them their signature flexibility, lightweight profile, and impressive breathability. They're also equipped with sturdy heel collars that are designed to stabilize your ankles and prevent your feet from slipping. The heels of the shoes are angular and cushioned to minimize impact and fatigue, which will come in handy when you're clocking in miles — whether it be on a run, walk, hike, or busy travel day. Plus, the natural rubber outsoles boost durability and offer a grippy traction pattern on the bottoms, so you can move confidently on any surface.

"I love how light and bouncy these shoes are," a shopper raved, calling them "fantastic walking shoes" in their review. "I took them hiking through the jungle of Guatemala and had zero foot pain all day." Another reviewer compared wearing them to "walking on air," while a third customer chimed in to share, "It's the best shoe I've worn in my whole life!" A buyer added, "The shoe is very well designed to provide the right amount of support without compromising style and sustainability."

Vouching for their traction, a reviewer highlighted that they "love the extra grip on the soles." Similarly, another shopper was happy to report that they have "great grip on the sole for walking and hiking, and the cushioned heel lining grips my narrow feet perfectly."

But don't worry, they've also received praise from customers with wide feet, high arches, and even a reviewer with an Achilles tendon tear, who wrote, "These shoes have been a godsend. [My] ankle stays straight when walking and I have no pain when walking."

Take it from these shoppers, the Tree Dasher 2 Sneakers will be a welcome addition to your workout or travel wardrobe. Grab a pair today before the limited-edition colors sell out.