Allbirds Just Launched Its Most Versatile Sneaker Yet

The Allbirds Trail Runners SWT are made from durable, breathable eucalyptus tree fiber and wool, with a natural rubber outsole. The midsole offers cushioned, stabilizing support, while a sock-like collar blocks debris from entering the shoe (a particularly helpful feature for avid trail runners and hikers). Grippy treads on the outsole provide plenty of traction that will help you traverse all kinds of terrain with ease. Plus, they're machine washable, so even after you take these sneakers through rain, muddy trails, and more, you can easily clean them up for continued wear.