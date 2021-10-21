Allbirds Just Launched Its Most Versatile Sneaker Yet
Allbirds is well-known for its classic wool runners, although the brand has also expanded its offerings to slip-on shoes, weather-resistant sneakers, and now, a durable trail running shoe. Avid runners, hikers, and travelers looking for a versatile sneaker that can comfortably take them across a variety of terrains will want to check out this new launch from Allbirds.
The Allbirds Trail Runners SWT are made from durable, breathable eucalyptus tree fiber and wool, with a natural rubber outsole. The midsole offers cushioned, stabilizing support, while a sock-like collar blocks debris from entering the shoe (a particularly helpful feature for avid trail runners and hikers). Grippy treads on the outsole provide plenty of traction that will help you traverse all kinds of terrain with ease. Plus, they're machine washable, so even after you take these sneakers through rain, muddy trails, and more, you can easily clean them up for continued wear.
The shoes are available in three colors for men and women: black, cream, and a limited edition orange and red combination. They run in half sizes from five to 11 for women and eight to 14 for men.
To buy: (men's) allbirds.com, $138; (women's) allbirds.com, $138
And even though these shoes are brand new, they're already raking in rave reviews from satisfied shoppers, and it's no surprise, since Allbirds conducted extensive research and testing to perfect these sneakers. The brand road tested the shoes with 100 runners, covering over 2,000 miles in order to get the fit and feel right.
"I've worn these on trails near my house as well as on the Appalachian trail and I've never had a blister or felt any degree of discomfort," one reviewer wrote. "I love these shoes."
Another shopper complimented how versatile these running shoes are. "Love the stability and grip from the shoes," they wrote. "They are great for long hikes, trail runs, and even just walking around the city. They are a great travel shoe for when you need to run, walk, and hike."
If you're looking for a versatile shoe that can seamlessly take you from hiking trails to city streets, you won't want to miss the Trail Runners SWT from Allbirds.
