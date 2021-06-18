Allbirds Just Launched a Collection of Lightweight, Breathable Apparel for Summer
Allbirds is know for its comfortable, breathable sneakers that you can wear just about anywhere, and since the brand launched its first apparel collection last year, we've been nothing but impressed. Allbirds' summer capsule includes must-have items you'll want to wear all season long, including breathable hemp shirts and shorts for men and women, as well as ultra-soft hemp and merino wool tanks and dresses for women. And to go with this summer-ready apparel, you'll also want to get your hands on a pair of Tree Pipers, the brand's newest shoe launch, which are a pair of breathable low-top sneakers.
The pieces in this collection are made from unique fabric blends that are perfect for warm weather wear since they're lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking. The Camp Shirt, for example, available in both men's and women's sizing, features a classic button up look that you can wear multiple ways, and it's great for layering. Plus, there's a pair of matching shorts to complete the look.
For women, you can also shop both a maxi dress and tank, made from hemp, merino wool, Tencel, and spandex blend that makes for a soft, stretchy, and breathable feel. These easily layerable pieces will be sure to become staples in your summer wardrobe. In fact, you'll probably want to layer them with the collection's Camp Shirt.
To buy: Women's Camp Shirt, allbirds.com, $78; Women's Camp Short, allbirds.com, $58; Men's Camp Shirt, allbirds.com, $78; Men's Camp Short, allbirds.com, $58
To buy: Women's Ribbed Dress, allbirds.com, $88
To buy: Women's Ribbed Tank, allbirds.com, $48
To buy: Women's Tree Pipers, allbirds.com, $95; Men's Tree Pipers, allbirds.com, $95
