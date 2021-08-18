Allbirds Just Launched Its First Activewear — and It's Sweat-wicking, Quick-drying, and Breathable

In the men's collection, you'll find the Natural Run Tee and Natural Run Short. The t-shirt is made from a blend of Merino wool, recycled polyester, and Tencel Lyocell, which gives it a mesh look with an ultra-breathable feel that's ideal for running and training. And unlike most men's active tees, this shirt has a small yet deep side pocket where you can store essentials hands-free. Pair this t-shirt with the collection's running shorts, which are lightweight and breezy with a 7-inch inseam. Like the other items in this capsule, the shorts are made from Merino wool, recycled nylon, and elastane for just a hint of comfy stretch.