Allbirds Just Launched Its First Activewear — and It's Sweat-wicking, Quick-drying, and Breathable
There are plenty of features to look for in activewear. You never want to compromise on style, although comfort and durability are also key. The ability for your exercise clothing to wick away moisture and dry quickly is also helpful, especially when you'll be traveling with it. Luckily, Allbirds just launched a collection of activewear for men and women that you'll want to wear for all your upcoming athletic activities and outdoor adventures.
Allbirds' Natural Run collection includes a variety of activewear, including leggings, bike shorts, t-shirts, tanks, and more. Allbirds, of course, is best known for its Merino wool sneakers, and the brand has brought its most-loved material to its new performance apparel. Merino wool is naturally sweat-wicking, antibacterial, and thermoregulating, so it makes for breathable activewear that can stand up to sweat. All of these pieces are available in sizes XS to 3XL, and a size chart with measurements on the brand's site will help you find the right fit online.
I had the chance to try out several pieces from the collection, and by far my favorites were the Natural Run Form Tank and the Natural Leggings. Made from a blend of Tencel Lyocell, recycled nylon, and Merino wool, the pieces are soft and breathable with a form-flattering, compressive fit. The material allows the tank and leggings, (as well as the bike shorts) to be moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and cooling, making them perfect for all kinds of athletic activities, whether you're hitting the gym or the hiking trail.
To buy: allbirds.com, $98
The details are what really set this activewear apart. For example, the tank, which fits like an elongated sports bra with a slight crop, has anti-chafe seaming and a breathable mesh shelf bra, allowing for comfortable, unrestricted movement. The leggings, on the other hand, feature ultra-flattering seams detailing, a supportive waistband, and a hidden back pocket that are perfect for storing keys and cards.
In the men's collection, you'll find the Natural Run Tee and Natural Run Short. The t-shirt is made from a blend of Merino wool, recycled polyester, and Tencel Lyocell, which gives it a mesh look with an ultra-breathable feel that's ideal for running and training. And unlike most men's active tees, this shirt has a small yet deep side pocket where you can store essentials hands-free. Pair this t-shirt with the collection's running shorts, which are lightweight and breezy with a 7-inch inseam. Like the other items in this capsule, the shorts are made from Merino wool, recycled nylon, and elastane for just a hint of comfy stretch.
To buy: allbirds.com, $58
If you're looking for activewear that's comfortable, breathable, and able to keep up with you through any workout, you'll want to check out Allbirds' new stylish, sustainable collection.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.