If you're the type of person who will get outside and go for a run, no matter the weather, we salute you. And luckily, Allbirds has a new running shoe that's made just for you. With a water-repellent coating, knit material that minimizes odor, and sock-like collar, these new sneakers were made to keep up with you, wherever your adventures take you and whatever weather comes your way.
The Mid Wool Dasher Mizzle is a variation on the Wool Dasher Mizzle, a low-cut knit running shoe treated with a water-repellent coating. This new version features a mid-cut knit sock collar that's designed to keep your feet warm and dry while you're outdoors facing the elements. The shoes also include a non-slip natural rubber sole, providing plenty of traction. The shoes run in sizes five to 11 for women and eight to 14 for men, in both black and grey colorways.
And one of the best features of these running shoes is that they're machine washable. Just remove the insoles and laces, place the shoes in a delicates bag, throw them in the wash, and let them air dry.
To buy: (women's) allbirds.com, $145; (men's) allbirds.com, $145
And while these mid-cut running shoes are brand news, shoppers love the traditional Wool Dasher Mizzles, giving them rave reviews on Allbirds' site, leading us to believe this version will be a big hit as well.
"Extremely comfortable and Puddle Guard really keeps your feet dry when running in wet conditions," one shopper wrote of the Wool Dasher Mizzles.
