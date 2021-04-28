Allbirds’ New Slip-on Running Shoes Are Perfect for Travel

Allbirds is well-known for its comfortable knit sneakers ideal for everyday wear, although in the past year brand has expanded into shoes designed specifically for running and athletic activities. And now, Allbirds is back with another launch: a laceless, slip-on running shoe. With their sleek style and easy-on, easy-off design, these shoes are primed to become a travel must-have. Slipping your sneakers off while going through airport security? No problem. Running to catch your flight? You're covered. Going for a jog once you've reached your destination? These shoes are ready for that, too.