Allbirds’ New Slip-on Running Shoes Are Perfect for Travel
Allbirds is well-known for its comfortable knit sneakers ideal for everyday wear, although in the past year brand has expanded into shoes designed specifically for running and athletic activities. And now, Allbirds is back with another launch: a laceless, slip-on running shoe. With their sleek style and easy-on, easy-off design, these shoes are primed to become a travel must-have. Slipping your sneakers off while going through airport security? No problem. Running to catch your flight? You're covered. Going for a jog once you've reached your destination? These shoes are ready for that, too.
The Tree Dasher Relay (available in both men's and women's sizing) is a take on the brand's popular Tree Dasher running shoe, but in a slip-on style. These laceless running shoes are made from renewable materials like leftover stock yarn and eucalyptus with a knit upper that minimizes odor and ensures breathability. Like other Allbirds, these shoes have a supportive SweetFoam midsole, made from carbon negative green EVA material. They're also machine washable, so your sneakers can keep up with you and always feel fresh, no matter where you take them.
In addition to classic black with a white sole, these shoes are also available in white with a white sole and a multi-colored option with pink and turquoise details.
To buy: (men's) allbirds.com, $125; (women's) allbirds.com, $125
