Allbirds Just Launched a Water-resistant Version of Its Popular Running Shoe

Whether you're an avid runner or a fan of casual neighborhood strolls, you know the importance of comfortable, supportive shoes. If you'll be hitting the road or the trails this fall and winter no matter the weather conditions, we don't blame you; we'll take any chance we get to head outside and enjoy some fresh air. Luckily, Allbirds is here with a brand new style: an all-climate, all-season running shoe. The brand is well-known for its classic Merino wool sneakers, with their sleek silhouette and comfortable fit. In recent years, it has expanded into different shoe styles, including flats, slippers, and boat shoes, and most recently, clothing. This latest launch makes Allbirds' collection more versatile than before.