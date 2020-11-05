Allbirds Just Launched a Water-resistant Version of Its Popular Running Shoe
Whether you're an avid runner or a fan of casual neighborhood strolls, you know the importance of comfortable, supportive shoes. If you'll be hitting the road or the trails this fall and winter no matter the weather conditions, we don't blame you; we'll take any chance we get to head outside and enjoy some fresh air. Luckily, Allbirds is here with a brand new style: an all-climate, all-season running shoe. The brand is well-known for its classic Merino wool sneakers, with their sleek silhouette and comfortable fit. In recent years, it has expanded into different shoe styles, including flats, slippers, and boat shoes, and most recently, clothing. This latest launch makes Allbirds' collection more versatile than before.
The Dasher Mizzle is a water-resistant version of the Tree Dasher, a flexible, cushioned running shoe made from renewable materials. This new variation includes a special water-repellant treatment and breathable water-resistant layer that will protect your feet from the elements. Other features, like a reflective heel logo and laces, as well as all-condition grip on the outsole, have been added to improve safety on rainy days and in low visibility conditions. Right now, the Dasher Mizzle is available in two colors on Allbirds' site, Meteorite (grey) and Nova (green), as well as one color, Comet (purple), available exclusively on the Allbirds app.
To buy: (women's) allbirds.com, $135; (men's) allbirds.com, $135
Allbirds customers already love the original Tree Dasher, as evidenced by rave reviews on the brand's website, so there's no doubt the waterproof version will be a similar hit. "These were extremely comfortable from the very first time I put them on. No breaking in period and they stay comfortable and provide great support throughout long walks," one reviewer wrote. Another shopper called the shoes "comfy, snug, and great for running."
