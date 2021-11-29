Allbirds Is Holding a Rare Cyber Monday Sale Right Now — Here's What to Shop
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to shop for wardrobe essentials that you can enjoy right now and for years to come — including shoes, of course. That's why we're so excited about Allbirds' Cyber Monday sale. The footwear brand, which rarely goes on sale, is known for its sustainably-made, durable, and stylish sneakers that you can wear just about anywhere. Plus, they're machine-washable, so you can rest assured that your feet will always be fresh. Allbirds also makes clothing from soft, breathable merino wool that's the perfect addition to your travel wardrobe.
Right now, you can shop some of the brand's best-sellers for over 30 percent off. But don't wait to complete your purchase, since some of our top picks are already selling out and prices go back up tomorrow.
Allbirds' Cyber Monday sale includes both shoes and apparel for men and women, including best-sellers like the Tree Dasher running shoes, which are on sale starting at just $84, down from $125. Shoppers rave about these supportive sneakers, with many complimenting their style and comfort. One reviewer even said wearing these running shoes felt "like walking on pillows."
If you're looking for an everyday sneaker that you can dress up or down, opt for the Wool Pipers, which are also on sale for $84, down from their original price of $125. These lace-ups have a flexible insole that molds to your feet, offering a comfortable feel even after wearing them all day. Another great casual option is the Tree Toppers, a high-top style made from Allbirds' breathable eucalyptus tree fiber. You can shop these shoes in a variety of colors for just $87 right now.
Keep reading for our favorite deals from Allbirds' Cyber Monday sale. And if you see something you like, you'll want to act fast, since many styles, sizes, and colors are already selling out.
Tree Dashers
To buy: (men's) allbirds.com, from $84 (originally $125); (women's) allbirds.com, from $84 (originally $125)
Wool Pipers
To buy: (men's) allbirds.com, $84 (originally $98); (women's) allbirds.com, from $74 (originally $98)
Tree Toppers
To buy: (men's) allbirds.com, $87 (originally $115); (women's) allbirds.com, $87 (originally $115)
Men's Wool Hoodie
To buy: allbirds.com, $93 (originally $138)
Women's Wool Jumper
To buy: allbirds.com, $73 (originally $108)
Shop More Cyber Monday 2021 Deals:
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.