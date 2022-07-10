Whether you're headed to the lake, ocean, or river this summer, a stand-up paddleboard is a relaxing way to enjoy the water with family and friends. If you've been thinking about investing in a paddleboard for your next trip to the water, Prime Day is one of the best times to shop for deep discounts on outdoor gear.

Lucky for you, the Aksport Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board is priced at just $185 right before Prime Day. While the original price is not reflected on Amazon, it is listed as $420 on Aksport's website, which means you can scoop the water vessel up for up to 55 percent off. A word of advice: You'll want to be sure to select the mint green option, which features the largest discount of being more than half off — although you can still get $15 off the black and white version (this brings its price down to $181, which is a bargain in our eyes for what you get).

If you're new to paddleboarding, the Aksport Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board is a perfect option for getting started with the popular water activity. One customer said that the board "comes with everything you need to get out on the water." Included in your purchase are an inflatable board, an adjustable paddle, a hand pump, and a travel backpack for carrying or storing the board when it's deflated.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $185 (originally $420)

The board itself is 10.6 feet long and 32 inches wide with a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds. A second shopper said that they had two people on one paddleboard with their dog, too, and the board handled the weight without an issue.

A durable board for heading to the water for some family fun, another customer reported that the board has "held up well" with daily use from kids and adults. Other reviewers have brought their pets onto the board, with one shopper saying that while they were worried about their 45-pound dog's nails causing damage, the thick material didn't puncture. They added that the board is "quick to inflate, durable, and the backpack it comes with fits everything nicely and neatly."

Though the material is thick enough to ward off punctures from dog passengers, reviewers say the board is still very lightweight while feeling sturdy. One customer raved that the paddleboard "glides across water with ease" and they are "easily able to maintain balance." Another shopper wrote that this is their first paddleboard purchase, and they described the board as "sturdy and stable" while in use and easy to pack up when it's deflated.

Whether you're new to paddleboarding or looking to invest in another paddleboard, the Aksport Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board is an excellent option for enjoying the water this summer. On sale for 55 percent off ahead of Prime Day, you won't want to let this deal float away.

