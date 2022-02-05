These Under-$20 Merino Wool Socks Are Made for Skiing, Hiking, and Outdoor Winter Activities

The Akaso Merino Wool Ski Socks are designed to trap heat and wick away moisture, making them a great option for skiing, hiking, or exercising outdoors in exceptionally cold temperatures. And if you just live somewhere cold (or somewhere that's cold right now), shoppers say the socks are comfortable for everyday wear. The seamless socks have a soft terry lining and are available in sizes small through extra-large; a size chart from the brand will help you find the right option based on your shoe size. They come in four colors — pink, black, brown, and gray — and since they're on sale, you might want to pick up one of each.