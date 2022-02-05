These Under-$20 Merino Wool Socks Are Made for Skiing, Hiking, and Outdoor Winter Activities
Whether you're preparing to hit the slopes or just happen to live in a cold climate, the right gear makes all the difference — especially when it comes to socks. There are plenty of insulated, heat-trapping socks available on Amazon, but there's one particular pair that thousands of shoppers rave about. And right now, you can save 10 percent on them when you apply an on-page coupon before checking out.
The Akaso Merino Wool Ski Socks are designed to trap heat and wick away moisture, making them a great option for skiing, hiking, or exercising outdoors in exceptionally cold temperatures. And if you just live somewhere cold (or somewhere that's cold right now), shoppers say the socks are comfortable for everyday wear. The seamless socks have a soft terry lining and are available in sizes small through extra-large; a size chart from the brand will help you find the right option based on your shoe size. They come in four colors — pink, black, brown, and gray — and since they're on sale, you might want to pick up one of each.
To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $18)
Shoppers love these socks, giving them more than 1,100 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers specifically compliment how comfortable and warm they are, even after all-day wear. One shopper said they're the best ski socks they've ever tried after wearing them while skiing five times in a nine-week span. "The Akaso socks kept my feet blister free on my longest day of skiing (6 hours) and probably would have if I had skied for several more hours," they wrote.
Several other reviewers emphasize that the socks stay in place without bunching up, which is a common problem with many thick, warm socks. They "don't slide down my legs like some of my other socks," one wrote. The same shopper added, "They are thick enough to keep my feet warm but thin enough that I can easily fit on my winter boots."
If you're looking for socks that will keep your feet warm and dry while skiing, hiking, or just hanging around this winter, check out this pair from Akaso before the coupon disappears.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.