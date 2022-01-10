Amazon Shoppers Love These Heated Gloves — and They're on Sale Right Now
If you'll be skiing, hiking, camping, or partaking in plenty of outdoor activities this winter, the right gear will make all the difference for staying warm. Heated apparel is now more accessible than ever, with tons of highly-rated products on Amazon, including this pair of gloves with heated elements that shoppers love. Even better — the gloves are on sale as part of a limited-time Lightning Deal right now.
The top-rated Akaso Heated Gloves are currently 15 percent off, and with an extra $8 coupon on Amazon the price comes down to just $60 (originally $80). The gloves are made with a waterproof exterior layer, a heated middle layer, and a 3M Thinsulate inner layer for maximum warmth. The three heat settings will start warming your hands within 30 seconds and the gloves come with a rechargeable lithium battery. Depending on which setting you use, the heating elements can last up to eight hours.
The gloves have touchscreen-friendly pads on the thumb and index finger, so you can access your smartphone without exposing your hands to the cold. They're available in two colors (all black or black and white) and four sizes: small through XL, so you'll be sure to find a comfortable fit. Interested shoppers will want to act fast, though, since the Lightning Deal ends tonight.
Amazon shoppers rave about the heated gloves, giving them more than 1,000 five-star ratings. One shopper said they are great for outdoor activities, like skiing. "I've used these gloves for a month now and they work great for skiing. My hands are usually cold no matter what kind of gloves I wear without heat and these work great to remedy that," they wrote. The same shopper also complimented how easy the gloves are to charge. "The rechargeable batteries have a dual plug so you can charge both at the same time."
Another shopper emphasized how well these gloves perform while biking during the colder months. "These work great and I use them for serious cold weather activities. First, I use them for winter road bike mountain climbing," they wrote. "I only activate the heat when I'm on the downhill portion of the ride and they keep my hands at a perfect temp where my hands used to freeze on my downhill stretches."
If you're looking for a pair of gloves that will keep your hands warm all winter long, check out this pick from Akaso on Amazon. And don't wait to shop, since this Lightning Deal only lasts until 9:00 p.m. ET.
