These Soft, Stretchy Joggers Are a Must-have for Fall and Winter — and They're on Sale Right Now
A good pair of joggers will take you far, whether you're running errands around town, boarding an airplane, or actually going on a run. If you're in the market for new go-to joggers, Amazon shoppers have found a sleek, stylish pair available in a wide variety of colors and patterns that you'll want to add to your wardrobe immediately. These joggers are affordable yet high-quality, and a must-have for winter workouts, lounging, and traveling. Plus, they're currently on sale, with most colors discounted to $26, down from their original price of $31.
The Ajisai Women's Jogger Pants are made from a blend of nylon and spandex that's lightweight and quick-drying, making them perfect for both exercising and life on-the-go. They're also stretchy and allow for comfortable mobility while remaining opaque. The pants feature a high-waisted fit with an elastic waistband and a drawstring tie, as well as a slightly cropped fit at the bottom with jogger-style cuffs. You'll find two side pockets that shoppers say are big enough to fit a smartphone and other small essentials.
You can shop the pants in 14 colors and patterns, including wardrobe staples like black, olive green, and navy, as well as bolder options like wine red, mauve, and camo print. They're available in XS to 2XL, and a size chart from the brand will help you find the right fit.
Amazon shoppers agree that these pants are worthy of becoming a workout and loungewear staple, giving them nearly 4,000 five-star ratings. "These are so comfortable to wear and look put together," one reviewer wrote. "These are [made from a] very soft material and have held up to frequent wear."
Another shopper complimented the fit, feel, and versatility of the pants. "The fabric feels great, the fit is perfect, and the pockets are a good size," they wrote. "I've been doing yoga in them and pretty much living in them since they arrived. I'll be buying a second pair." A third shopper emphasized that these are the "perfect travel pant," adding that the joggers are "wrinkle resistant and very comfortable."
If you're looking for a pair of joggers that you can just as easily wear while jogging or doing yoga as you can while running to the store or lounging on the couch, check out this pair from Ajisai on Amazon. For just $26, you might even want to pick up a few colors while they're still on sale.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.