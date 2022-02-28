Shoppers Say These Comfy, Wrinkle-resistant Pants are the Perfect Lululemon Dupe — and They're Just $31

The sleek bottoms are made from a silky and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, meaning they keep you cool and comfortably move with you when on the go. The lightweight material is thin yet durable, so you don't have to worry about it pilling over time or being see-through, according to Amazon shoppers. And thanks to a drawstring waistband and pockets, you can easily find a comfortable fit and stash your essentials. But, customers are most impressed with the wrinkle-resistant fabric that travels and packs well, so you never have to worry about looking unkempt after a long commute or while on vacation.