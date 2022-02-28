Shoppers Say These Comfy, Wrinkle-resistant Pants are the Perfect Lululemon Dupe — and They're Just $31
It's rare to find a pair of pants that are flattering, affordable, and comfortable enough to travel in, but Amazon shoppers seem to have found the perfect trifecta in the Ajisai Travel Pants. More than 1,500 reviewers have given the bottoms their seal of approval by way of a five-star rating, with many even calling them the "perfect pants."
The sleek bottoms are made from a silky and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, meaning they keep you cool and comfortably move with you when on the go. The lightweight material is thin yet durable, so you don't have to worry about it pilling over time or being see-through, according to Amazon shoppers. And thanks to a drawstring waistband and pockets, you can easily find a comfortable fit and stash your essentials. But, customers are most impressed with the wrinkle-resistant fabric that travels and packs well, so you never have to worry about looking unkempt after a long commute or while on vacation.
The flattering trousers may only be $31 a pair, but that doesn't mean they are low in quality in comparison to their more expensive counterparts. In fact, many shoppers say the Ajisai travel pants are a "perfect dupe" for Lululemon's On The Fly Pants, which can set you back more than $100 for a pair. One fan, who called them a Lululemon lookalike, reported that the "fabric is high quality, super buttery-soft, and [that] they fit perfectly." Another five-star reviewer raved, "stop buying Lululemon — these are better!" And a final buyer shared that they've received tons of compliments on these bottoms, claiming that they're "Lululemon quality for a fraction of the price."
And did we mention how versatile they are? While many customers reserve them for travel days, others say they wear the comfortable pants practically everywhere, including at the gym, while running errands, and even to bed. What's more, since the bottoms have a cropped, straight-leg silhouette, which makes them look tailored and feel more polished, some owners say you can even wear the stylish bottoms to the office.
Another perk? The travel-ready pants are machine washable, so you can easily clean them while on the road and save yourself a dry cleaning bill. Plus, shoppers say they don't shrink, stretch, or fall apart in the wash. Sizes range from XS to 2XL, and there are seven easy-to-match colors to choose from, including black, gray, olive, and brown.
Whether you plan on purchasing them to travel in or want to make them a staple in your everyday wardrobe, these versatile bottoms are definitely a smart buy — especially since you can snag multiple pairs for less than the cost of one On The Fly Pant from Lululemon.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.