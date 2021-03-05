Amazon Shoppers Say These $30 Joggers ‘Have the Exact Same Feel and Wear’ as a Lululemon Favorite

Now that we're almost a full year into the pandemic, all of the comfy clothes you purchased last March could probably use a clean refresh. Several months of wear and tear (and let's face it — more than a few salsa stains) have likely turned your once-cute, go-to sweatpants into an unsightly pair you wouldn't dare wear in public.
With plenty of stay-at-home time still in sight, perhaps you're thinking of splurging on a swankier set. But before you add to cart, consider these $30 Amazon joggers reviewers say "have the exact same feel and wear" as Lululemon's popular On the Fly pants, which retail for a pricey $118 in comparison.
Featuring rib-style ankle cuffs, a relaxed drawstring waist, and deep front pockets, the affordable Ajisai pair looks exactly like its more costly competitor — straight down to the strategically placed horizontal seam across the back. In fact, these striking similarities have Amazon shoppers raving in favor of the money-saving dupe with 1,700 perfect reviews. "These are the best joggers I've ever owned," said one shopper. "I even love them more than my Lululemons!"
They're made of a similar lightweight, quick-drying performance material that feels eerily identical to the real deal. "The fabric reminds me of Lululemon, but at a fraction of the price," wrote another reviewer. Four-way stretch allows for total flexibility and comfort while traveling, working out, relaxing, or running errands, while squat-proof thickness gives you the freedom to bend and move about. The fabric is even lint-and pill-resistant, and one reviewer mentioned a huge unexpected bonus, claiming "dog hair doesn't stick to them."
Aside from their price tags, the biggest difference between the two is that the Amazon-shopper-loved pair comes in 16 colors and patterns, as opposed to Lululemon's significantly slimmer selection of three. Opt for brighter tones like sangria, rosebush, and a cornflower blue-hued Aegean, or tout neutral shades like cloud, olive, and a trendy cocoa brown. Four camo variations are also available, as well as a playful ripple pattern.
Shop the Ajisai joggers on Amazon for just $30, and read on to see some of our favorite colors below.
