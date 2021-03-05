Amazon Shoppers Say These $30 Joggers ‘Have the Exact Same Feel and Wear’ as a Lululemon Favorite

Featuring rib-style ankle cuffs, a relaxed drawstring waist, and deep front pockets, the affordable Ajisai pair looks exactly like its more costly competitor — straight down to the strategically placed horizontal seam across the back. In fact, these striking similarities have Amazon shoppers raving in favor of the money-saving dupe with 1,700 perfect reviews. "These are the best joggers I've ever owned," said one shopper. "I even love them more than my Lululemons!"