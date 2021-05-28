Apple's AirPods Pro Earbuds Are 20% Off Right Now on Amazon — but You'll Have to Act Fast

The AirPods Pro earbuds feature active noise cancellation and transparency mode, which allow you to choose how much external noise you can hear, making them perfect for both travel and everyday life. Want to completely block out background noise on an airplane? No problem. Or, do you prefer to stay in touch with the world around you while walking the street? Cue transparency mode. Another update from the previous AirPods models, this version includes three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a comfortable, custom fit. Plus, they'll be able to stand up to the elements, no matter where you are, since they're both sweat- and water-resistant.