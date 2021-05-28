Apple's AirPods Pro Earbuds Are 20% Off Right Now on Amazon — but You'll Have to Act Fast
There's no shortage of sales to shop this Memorial Day Weekend, and that includes tech accessories. Right now, you can score tons of tech deals on Amazon, including Apple's AirPods Pro. These best-selling earbuds are currently on sale for $197 (that's 20% off their usual price of $249), but you'll want to act fast, as this discount only lasts through the weekend.
The AirPods Pro earbuds feature active noise cancellation and transparency mode, which allow you to choose how much external noise you can hear, making them perfect for both travel and everyday life. Want to completely block out background noise on an airplane? No problem. Or, do you prefer to stay in touch with the world around you while walking the street? Cue transparency mode. Another update from the previous AirPods models, this version includes three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a comfortable, custom fit. Plus, they'll be able to stand up to the elements, no matter where you are, since they're both sweat- and water-resistant.
To buy: amazon.com, $197 (originally $249)
If you're not already convinced to shop, just take a look at the over 171,000 five-star Amazon reviews. One shopper even called them the "best earbuds" they've ever purchased.
Another reviewer specifically complimented the noise-canceling and transparency mode features: "Sound isolation and water resistance are my favorite features. Was super blown away by how it silences a lot of the noise around me until transparency mode is active."
