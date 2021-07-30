 This Is What Travel + Leisure Editors Always Wear When They Fly

"In-flight temps are typically notoriously freezing, and this incredibly soft, fleecy sweatshirt feels like a cozy blanket once you put it on. Two special features make it especially perfect for travel: the built-in eye mask on the oversized hood so you can pull it right over your head (even with a pair of large noise-canceling headphones on — I've tried) to disappear into your own private nap-land on the flight. And a genius hidden sheath sewn into the front pocket is the perfect place to stow your cell phone for the duration of the flight — making certain that you don't accidentally forget it in the seat-front pocket or have to tuck it awkwardly between your legs while you sleep. The pocket is also a great spot to keep your passport or ID as you go through security." — Karen Chen, editorial producer