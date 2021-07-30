This Is What Travel + Leisure Editors Always Wear When They Fly
When you're traveling via airplane, there are a variety of outfit factors to consider. Are you going to prioritize comfort or fashion (or are you going to try to achieve both at once)? Do you opt for sweats, or are you the type of person who wears jeans while flying? Do you wear slippers in flight, or do you wear your heaviest shoes on board to allow for extra suitcase space?
We asked Travel + Leisure editors about what they wear while flying, from comfy slip-on sneakers that make going through airport security a breeze to cozy cashmere scarves that keep them warm in chilly airplane cabins. Keep reading for T+L editors' top picks for what to wear when traveling on an airplane.
Pond Los Angeles Essential Hoodie
"In-flight temps are typically notoriously freezing, and this incredibly soft, fleecy sweatshirt feels like a cozy blanket once you put it on. Two special features make it especially perfect for travel: the built-in eye mask on the oversized hood so you can pull it right over your head (even with a pair of large noise-canceling headphones on — I've tried) to disappear into your own private nap-land on the flight. And a genius hidden sheath sewn into the front pocket is the perfect place to stow your cell phone for the duration of the flight — making certain that you don't accidentally forget it in the seat-front pocket or have to tuck it awkwardly between your legs while you sleep. The pocket is also a great spot to keep your passport or ID as you go through security." — Karen Chen, editorial producer
To buy: pondla.com, $128
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Wrap
"No matter the time of year, I always travel with a big, cozy wrap that I can use as a blanket, scarf, or even a pillow in a pinch. And ultra-cozy cashmere never hurts, either. This wrap from Quince comes in five stylish colors and can be worn multiple ways, so it's also a versatile piece to add to your travel wardrobe, even after you've landed." — Madeline Diamond, ecommerce writer
To buy: quince.com, $100
APL TechLoom Bliss Sneakers
"I will not get on a plane wearing anything other than my APL TechLoom Bliss sneakers. They are super sleek and lightweight, but they slip on and off — no laces! — and are comfy enough that I can sprint through the terminal when there's a tight connection. On the ground, they're handy for long days of sightseeing (without looking conspicuously like a white-sneaker-clad American tourist) or sporty activities, and on the rare occasion I'm inspired to hit the hotel gym, they can carry me through a workout, too." — Lila Harron Battis, senior editor
To buy: athleticpropulsionlabs.com, $200
Soludos Aperitif Platform Smoking Slipper
"Slip-on shoes are a necessity for quickly getting through security, and I love that Soludos makes so many travel-themed pairs to get you in the right mindset before takeoff. My go-to pair right now is the Aperitif Platform Smoking Slipper, because I'm a firm believer that nothing says 'vacation' like an Aperol Spritz." — Nina Ruggiero, deputy digital editor
To buy: soludos.com, $85
Beyond Yoga Leggings
"I dare you to find another pair of leggings that's this buttery soft, this durable, and available in this many colors. I swear by other brands for cardio workouts, but when it comes to lounging and traveling, these are my must-haves. For fall/winter flights, I'll often pair a dark color with a tank top and one of Beyond Yoga's Cozy Fleece Pullovers or, if it's especially cold, one of my favorite oversized Summersalt cashmere sweaters." — Sarah Bruning, senior editor
To buy: beyondyoga.com, $97
J.Crew Knit Cutaway Maxi Dress
"Come summer, I pretty much live in maxi dresses, which work particularly well for plane travel. For day flights, they let me hit the ground running and still look put together with the right shoes and accessories, but they also double as cozy PJs for overnight flights. I have half a dozen in various colors/patterns and slightly different silhouettes, but this classic black style is one I go back to time and time again." — Sarah Bruning, senior editor
To buy: jcrew.com, $60 (originally $80)
Baggu Reusable Tote
"I always pack a reusable tote bag. It has come in handy for unexpected purchases that need to be hand carried on a flight or a dash to the hotel pool or beach." — Devin Traineau, Associate Photo Editor
To buy: baggu.com, $12
Zella Carey Crew High/Low Sweatshirt
"On long plane rides, I often find myself wishing I could somehow travel from the comfort of my bed instead of a small airplane seat — and the right ultra-soft, oversized sweatshirt works wonders for this dilemma. This cozy-yet-lightweight crewneck from Zella mimics the sensation of being wrapped up in plush blankets, minus the restrictive feel. Not to mention, the high-low look makes it sleek enough to wear out and about once the plane lands without looking like you just rolled out of bed." — Hillary Maglin, assistant digital editor
To buy: nordstrom.com, $49
